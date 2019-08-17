Inez Volunteer Fire Department will host its 16th annual fundraiser from 4 p.m. to midnight Sept. 28 at Inez Community Center.
Chicken fried steak plates, catered by Slade Stary, will be served from 4 to 6 p.m. Activities for the evening include a cake walk at 4 p.m.; silent auction 4-7 p.m.; live auction and raffle at 6:30 p.m. and a free dance 9-midnight with Legal Limits Band.
Anyone wishing to donate auction items may drop them off at the Community Center any time Sept. 27 or before noon Sept. 28. To arrange item pick-up, call Rusty Knezek, at 361-935-0142.
