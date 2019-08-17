Inez Volunteer Fire Department
Contributed photo

Inez Volunteer Fire Department will host its 16th annual fundraiser from 4 p.m. to midnight Sept. 28 at Inez Community Center.

Chicken fried steak plates, catered by Slade Stary, will be served from 4 to 6 p.m. Activities for the evening include a cake walk at 4 p.m.; silent auction 4-7 p.m.; live auction and raffle at 6:30 p.m. and a free dance 9-midnight with Legal Limits Band.

Anyone wishing to donate auction items may drop them off at the Community Center any time Sept. 27 or before noon Sept. 28. To arrange item pick-up, call Rusty Knezek, at 361-935-0142.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for Reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In

To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.

Let's Confirm You're In Our Delivery Area

Please confirm you are in our delivery area