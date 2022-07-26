A DeWitt County prison inmate charged with murder and arson in Victoria who killed himself July 19 had a prior conviction for manslaughter and was free on parole at the time of the Victoria incident.
Nathaneal Chipps has a criminal history with a number of charges in both Aransas and Victoria Counties, according to court documents.
Prominent on the list of Chipps' offenses was a 2007 conviction for manslaughter. Chipps was on parole in that conviction at the time that he was arrested on murder and arson charges in Victoria, according to a report by the Victoria Advocate.
Chipps was charged with the first-degree murder of Loren Nichole Chacon, 36, of Victoria, and arson in a September 23, 2021 fire at 1181 Northside Road in Northern Victoria County. His trial was scheduled for August 17; however, on the morning of July 19 he was found dead in his prison cell of an apparent suicide, according to Robert Hurst, Texas Department of Criminal Justice Spokesman.
Years earlier, on June 16, 2007, Chipps was found guilty in Aransas County of manslaughter in the August 15, 2006, shooting death of Teresa Lee McCartney, 35.
A maximum sentence of 20 years in prison was handed down with the conviction. The order was that Chipps spend 20 years in a Texas prison to pay for the offense. He was also ordered to pay a maximum fine of $10,000.
Court documents reported that Chipps shot McCartney with a handgun.
The indictment charged Chipps with "intentionally or knowingly causing" McCartney's death, in other words with murder, a fist-degree felony in Texas.
The conviction handed down of manslaughter, however, judged that Chipps "recklessly caused" the death of McCartney, a second-degree felony.
Chipps' defense attorney in that case, Joel Thomas, said that the jury determined based on evidence that Chipps was high on meth and had the delusion that McCartney and another individual were going to kill him, so he shot in self-defense.
"He was extremely addicted to meth," Thomas said. "The psychiatrist we sent him to before the trial said he had extreme methamphetamine toxicity. He was so severely under the influence of meth that he genuinely thought they were going to kill him. So, he shot up the house and the woman was killed."
Thomas said the shooting happened in Rockport. He also said that Chipps was a "person with a lot of problems," stemming from a childhood in which he and his siblings were isolated and not allowed to attend school.
The lesser charge of manslaughter is important because the degree of a conviction influences eligibility for parole.
Three-hundred and six days were credited to Chipps sentence, and he was packed off to prison to serve his sentence.
Sometime thereafter, Chipps was released on parole.
The Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles defines parole as the "discretionary release of an offender, by a Board of Pardons and Paroles decision, to serve the remainder of a sentence in the community under supervision."
The TBPP lists two sets of factors in determining an inmate's eligibility for parole, static risk factors and dynamic risk factors.
Static factors take into consideration an inmate's criminal record, while dynamic factors "reflect characteristics the offender has has demonstrated since being incarcerated and can change over time."
Static factors include such things as age of first admission to a correctional facility, prior incarcerations, the commitment offense, and history of parole revocations.
Dynamic factors include the prisoner's record while incarcerated. What people commonly call "good behavior." The factors include programs completed during incarceration, behavior and disciplinary actions, and prison custody level.
When reviewing Chipps case, the TBPP had to use these guidelines to determine his eligibility. He was released on parole.
Flash forward to 2018 and Chipps is arrested on arson and murder charges in Victoria.
