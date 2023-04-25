TEL AVIV, Israel — Celebrations for the 75th anniversary of the founding of the state of Israel began on Tuesday evening amid what one state leader called the “worst internal crisis” since the country’s birth in 1948.
Twelve torches, symbolizing the 12 tribes of Israel, were lit in Jerusalem during the main event. Parties and fireworks are also planned in numerous cities.
In honor of soldiers with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), several cities — including Tel Aviv — wanted to use silent fireworks.
But the anniversary celebrations are overshadowed by the dispute over the judicial reform, which opponents say is a danger to democracy. A large rally against the reform began in Tel Aviv on Tuesday evening.
In an interview, Israeli President Isaac Herzog described the dispute as the “worst internal crisis since the founding of the state” 75 years ago. At the same time, in an interview with the Israeli news website ynet, he expressed hope that the country could emerge from the drama stronger than before.
On Tuesday, commemoration ceremonies for fallen soldiers and victims of terrorist attacks saw protests against government officials and arguments between opponents and supporters of the reform.
On Wednesday, an air parade is planned over large parts of the country. For the first time, the German Air Force will take part.
The State of Israel was proclaimed on May 14, 1948, when state founder David Ben Gurion read out the Declaration of Independence in Tel Aviv. Israel celebrates its anniversary according to the Hebrew calendar and thus earlier this year.
