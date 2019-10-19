The annual Jackson County Youth Fair auction raised almost $851,000, about $50,000 more than last year’s total.
“Every year you think, ‘Gee, we’re not going to be able to top it,’” said Valerie Callaway, the vice president of the Jackson County Youth Fair board. “But it just happens; people just come and they really support the community and they really support the families.”
Kids and teenagers from throughout the region participated in the Oct. 12 auction at the Brackenridge Main Event Center.
Callaway said this year’s success was a testament to the community’s dedication to support the kids’ growth.
“Truth be known, our auction works out well because there is so much family and community involvement,” she said.
The following exhibitors showed the champion and reserve champion animals in each division. Also listed is the price they received for their animal and the buyers.
Steers
Cheyann Parks’s grand champion steer sold for $11,500 to Air On Demand AC; Allen Crop Services; Allen Farms; ARK-KAR Wash; Atkinson Associates; Blake White Farms, LLC; Bures Farms; City Motors Service Center; Curlee, Brandon and Mindy; Curlee, Thomas and Wendy; Darilek, Jared; Davidson, Linda; Davis Jewelry & Gifts; Divas by Design; Edna Auto Supply; Edna FFA Booster Club; Edna Livestock; Edward Jones; Efficiency Air; El Campo Sheet Metal; G T Oilfield; Ganado Feed & More; Gasch, Tim and Elaine; Green, Chad; Hayden Lease Service; H-E-B Foods; Jackson County Farm Bureau; K & T Farms; Kotlar Plumbing; LaWard Community Fund; Linke, Paul and Christie; Magnum Services, LP; Marek, Hondo and Shelley; New First National Bank; Premier Grains; Rice Belt Warehouse; Sklar & Son; Smejkal, Gary and Tanya; Sommerfeld, Justin and Elizabeth; Sonic Drive Inn – Edna; Texas Submersible Pump Specialist; Top Hand Feed; Warrior Supply – Victoria; Wickliffe Oilfield Services; Xpress Restoration Services.
Emily Allen’s reserve champion steer sold for $11,499 to Aaron Maxwell Welding; Allen Farms; Allen, Carl and Linda; Allen, Mabel; Blake White Farms, LLC; Bonnot, Dr. and Mrs. Joey; Budd Blade Service; Bullock, Cody and Lisa; Bulls-Eye Partners; Capital Farm Credit; Circle R; CLH Farms; Cole, Cole, Easley, & Sciba; Divas by Design; Edna Auto Supply; Edna Livestock; Efficiency Air; Ellis Farm & Ranch; Gus’ Repair Service; Hlavinka Equipment Co.; Jackson County Farm Bureau; K & T Farms; Karl, Hunter and Kimberly; Lakeway Vet Clinic; Lolita Community Fund; Marek, Hondo and Shelley; Matula, Kevin and Chasity; Moerbe, Randy and Jan; Nairn, Craig; Nationwide Agribusiness Insurance; New First National Bank; Novosad, Ralph; Nutrien Ag Solutions; Peters, Brian and Kayla; Premier Grains; Prosperity Bank; R Bank; R.J. Peters Crop Insurance; Riddle, Jesse and Shelly; Riddle, Steve and Janie; Shoppa’s Farm Supply; Sims, Kerry; Sklar Seed; Sun Coast Resources, Inc.; Sutton Wealth Mgmt; United Ag; Vincik Farms; Vin-E Farms.
Swine
Cain Hayden’s grand champion swine sold for $12,250 to Aaron Maxwell Welding; Atzenhoffer Chevrolet Company; BEC; Benavides, Billy; Bures Farms; Charlie’s Welding service; CLH Farms; Doelitsch, Bobby and Jessica; Efficiency Air; Ganado Feed & More; Green, Chad; Hayden Lease Service; Hlavinka Equipment Co.; Hunt Contractors, LTD; Jackson County Farm Bureau; Janica, Kelly and Cindy; Kacer’s Kwik Stop; Lesak, Steven and Linna; Magnum Services, LP; Pence, Robin & Larry; Shoppa’s Farm Supply; Spann, Jason and Cassandra; Sun Coast Resources, Inc.; The First State Bank of Louise; Top Hand Feed.
Robin Janica’s reserve champion swine sold for $10,576 to Alamo Lumber Company; Alpha Tanks & Pumps, LLC; ASP Oilfield Inc.; Bell, DJ; Brown, Andy and Jennifer; Bulls-Eye Partners; Bures Farms; Carter, Larry and Susan; CLH Farms; CMB Trucking – Chad Beldin; Coastal Title Co.; Creative Things & More; Doelitsch, Bobby and Jessica; Edna Auto Supply; Edna Livestock; Efficiency Air; Everts, Kevin; Fowler, Lance and Peggy; G T Oilfield; G3 Cattle Co.; Girndt, Jimmy and Julie; Girndt, Lariet and Kimberly; Gorman, Mike and Angie; Gulf Coast Rehab/Excel Sports Therapy; Hayden Lease Service; H-E-B Foods; Holt, Henry and Deanna; Howdy Services; Hunt Contractors, LTD; Jackson County Feed; Jackson, Chris and Cari; Janica, Kelly and Cindy; Jeremy Hajousky and Sons; JNL Fencing; Johnson, Russell and Jana; Jordon, Mickael; Kallus, Dennis and Leslie; Knudson, James and Patricia; Lopez, Jimmy and Lupe; Magnum Services, LP; Marek, Howard and Cathy; Morales, Brian; Pence, Robin and Larry; Peters, Brandon and Sabrina; Premier Grains; R.J. Foster Electric; Roman Landscaping; RSI-ATW- Accounts Payable; Smejkal, Gary and Tanya; Sonic Drive Inn – Edna; Stafford, Harrison; Strauss, Monica; Strauss, Nick and Kendra; T&T Tires; Texana Insurance; The Parlour; Top Hand Feed; Wells, Lucky and Tracy.
Lambs
Trevor Floyd’s grand champion lamb sold for $7,235 to Ashley Furniture; Atkinson, Sarah and Grady; Bennatt Patton Ranch; Boone Family, Rick and Kendra; C & S Utsey Well Service; Capital Farm Credit; Cheney, Joe; Choice Storage; CLH Farms; Cordele Cattle Co; Diamond Services; Doelitsch, Bobby and Jessica; Eco Solutions; Edna Livestock; Efficiency Air; G T Oilfield; Hallettsville Livestock Comm.; Hayden Lease Service; H-E-B Foods; Hicks, Cole and Kassie; Holt, Henry and Deanna; Jackson County Farm Bureau; Jackson, Chris and Cari; Jahn, Linda and Ronny; K & T Farms; Kallus, Dennis and Leslie; KST Energy Services; Lakeway Vet Clinic; Larkin, Tommy and Lisa; Lopez, Jimmy and Lupe; Magnum Services, LP; New First National Bank; Oak and Clay; Orsak, Keith and Michele; Orsak, Shannon and Tara; Peters, Brandon and Sabrina; Powell, Mike; Premier Grains; Quinn Welding; Rice Belt Warehouse; RSI-ATW- Accounts Payable; Simons, MT and Nancy; Sonic Drive Inn – Edna; South Star Wealth Management; T&T Tires; Tarver, Dylan; Terry Smith Feed; The Parlour; Tipton, Jake and Megan; Tipton, Terry and Lesli; Tobola Welding; Valor Services; Zajicek, Tammy.
Paisley Curlee’s reserve champion lamb sold for $7,234 to Aaron Maxwell Welding; Adam’s Cattle Co.; Alpha Tanks & Pumps, LLC; Area Wide House Inspectors; ARK-KAR Wash; Atkinson Associates; Atzenhoffer Chevrolet Company; Blackwell, Michael; Bulls-Eye Partners; Bures Farms; City Motors Service Center; Cole, Cole, Easley, & Sciba; Curlee, Jim and Susie; Doelitsch, Bobby and Jessica; Edna Auto Supply; Edna Livestock; Efficiency Air; G T Oilfield; Hayden Lease Service; Hicks, Clinton and Leah; Holt, Henry and Deanna; Jackson, Chris and Cari; Janica, Kelly and Cindy; Janica, Kurt and Rina; Johnson, Russell and Renee; K & T Farms; Kallus, Dennis and Leslie; Kallus, Patricia; Karl, Hunter and Kimberly; Koop, Lance and Melissa; L2 Cattle Company; Lakeway Vet Clinic; Lopez, Mike and Debbie; Magnum Services, LP; Mathis, Robert; Meek Brothers; Oak and Clay; Orsak, Keith and Michele; Orsak, Shannon and Tara; Peters, Brandon and Sabrina; Peters, Brett and Kim; Premier Grains; Price is Right; R Bank; Ressman, Toby and Mandi; Rozsypal Farms; RSI-ATW- Accounts Payable; Shoppas Farm Supply; Smejkal, Gary and Tanya; Sonic Drive Inn – Edna; Steffek, David and Cindy; Tarver, Freddie and Christina; Texana Energy; Tipton, Jake and Megan; TM Properties; Valor Services; W P Construction Co.; Xpress Restoration Services.
Goats
Jordan Hoerster’s grand champion goat sold for $6,565 to Atkinson Associates; Coastal Bend Foundation; Edna Livestock; Henderson, Gary and Nancy; Hoerster Cattle Company; Howdy Services; Jackson County Farm Bureau; Kain, George and Barbara; Koop, Kurtis and Jill; Lee Cattle Co; Morales Store; Nairn, Craig; Oak and Clay; R Bank; Roman Landscaping; Shefcik, Clinton; Smith, Bobby and Jessica; Tipton, Jake and Megan; Tobola Welding; United Ag.
Cayden Tipton’s reserve champion goat sold for $6,464 Alpha Tanks & Pumps, LLC; ASP Oilfield Inc.; Atkinson Associates; BEC; Bronze Goddess Spray Tan; Brooks, Kate; Bud and Pam Beldin; Bulls-Eye Partners; Bures Farms; C & M Damborsky Farms; Capital Farm Credit; CLH Farms; Clowers, Shane and Laya; CMB Trucking – Chad Beldin; Coastal Title Co.; Dincans, Janet; Doelitsch, Bobby and Jessica; Edna Auto Supply; Edna Livestock; Farquhar Financial; G T Oilfield; Hallettsville Livestock Comm.; Hangtime Trampoline Park; Hayden Lease Service; H-E-B Foods; Holloway Shunts; Howdy Services; Jacobs Animal Health; Kacer Koin Wash; Kallus II,w David John and Tristin Hensley; Kallus, Dylan; Kallus, Patricia; Klekar, Donnie and Helen; L2 Cattle Company; Lakeway Vet Clinic; Magnum Services, LP; Mclennan, James; Moore, Brooke and Pat; Muschalek, BJ; Muschalek, Darrell and Kami; Nairn, Craig; Oak and Clay; Premier Grains; Price is Right; R Bank; Siecko, Shane and Janetta; Snyder, Jesse and Carrie; Spring, Lisa; Stancik, Beverly; Stancik, Kevin and Renee; Strauss, Nick and Kendra; Strelczyk, Justine; Sulak, Henry Jr.; Sutton Wealth Mgmt; Sweetwater Energy Services; Taft Electric; Tarver, Dylan; Tarver, Freddie and Christina; Tipton Welding; Tipton, Bill; Tipton, Jake and Megan; Tipton, Jeff and Courtney; Tipton, Terry and Lesli; Tobola Welding; Tobola, Kolby; Top Hand Feed; United Ag; Zack, Jordan.
Rabbits
Lauren Maxwell’s grand champion rabbits sold for $5,515 to Aaron Maxwell Welding; Allen Farms; ASP Oilfield Inc.; Atkinson Associates; Atzenhoffer Chevrolet Company; Blackwell, Michael; Bures Farms; Callaway Services; Coastal Bend Foundation; Doelitsch, Bobby and Jessica; Edna Auto Supply; Edna Livestock; Efficiency Air; Farm Bureau Insurance – Lauren Hajovsky; Glover, Jeffrey and Kelsey; Harryman Services; Hayden Lease Service; Hicks, Clinton and Leah; Jackson County Farm Bureau; Jackson, Chris and Cari; Jeanie Rental, LLC; K & T Farms; Kinsfather, Chad and Jamie; Knippa, Darnell; Koop, Kurtis and Jill; Koop, Lance and Melissa; Kubecka Flying Service; Kucera, Wayne and Raenice; Lakeway Vet Clinic; Lopez, Jimmy and Lupe; Lopez, Mike and Debbie; Magnum Services, LP; Miller, Terry and Sheila; New First National Bank; Oak and Clay; Orsak, Keith and Michele; Palacios, Robin; Proper, Tim and Sonya; Quinn Welding; Smith, Bobby and Jessica; Snyder, Jesse and Carrie; Sonic Drive Inn – Edna; Sun Coast Resources, Inc.; Tarver, Freddie and Christina; Thompson Ins. Association; Xpress Restoration Services.
Olivia Sommerfeld’s reserve champion rabbits sold for $4,385 to Aaron Maxwell Welding; Brooks, Kate; Edna Auto Supply; Edna Livestock; H-E-B Foods; Jackson County Farm Bureau; JRB Services; KST Energy Services; Lakeway Vet Clinic; Laward Communications; Mclennan, James; Miller, Terry and Sheila; Orsak, Shannon and Tara; Palacios, Robin; Price is Right; Prosperity Bank; Read, Mary and Rodney; Riddle, Steve and Janie; Shoppas Farm Supply; Sommerfeld, Roger; Strelczyk, Justine; Sutton Wealth Mgmt; T&T Tires; Terry Smith Feed; Thompson Ins. Association; Tipton Welding; Tipton, Terry and Lesli; Tobola Welding.
Fryers
Isaiah Brezina’s grand champion fryers sold for $6,435 to 2 Shoes Welding; Atkinson Associates; Callaway Services; CMB Trucking – Chad Beldin; Cole, Cole, Easley & Sciba; Edna Auto Supply; Gary W Olson PC; Holt, Henry and Deanna; Janica, Kurt and Rina; JRB Services; K & T Farms; Kacers Kwik Stop; Koop, Kurtis and Jill; Kresta Boats & Motors; Lakeway Vet Clinic; Magnum Services, LP; Oak and Clay; Rice Belt Warehouse; Roman Landscaping; Sutton Wealth Management; Texana Insurance; Texana Real Estate; The First State Bank of Louise; Tise Land Services; Tise, Annette; Tise, Darrell; Xpress Restoration Services.
Julie Sulak’s reserve champion fryers sold for $6,275 to Alaniz Family; Atkinson Associates; Atzenhoffer Chevrolet Company; BEC; Boone, Mr. and Mrs. Robert; Bures Farms; Capital Farm Credit; Coastal Title Co.; Efficiency Air; El Campo Sheet Metal; Gabrysch Farms; Ganado Community Fund; Hamilton, Wendell; H-E-B Foods; Howdy Services; Jackson County Farm Bureau; JLG Farms JV; Kallus, David and Lisa; Kallus, Mark and Jennifer; Kallus, Patricia; Matthew Sulak; Peters, Brian and Kayla; Premier Grains; Sonic Drive Inn – Edna; Sutton Wealth Mgmt; The First State Bank of Louise.
Roasters
MacKenzie Alaniz’s grand champion roaster sold for $4,200 to Adam’s Cattle Co.; Allen Farms; Bayfront Animal Hospital; Boone, Mr. and Mrs. Robert; Briseno Family; Briseno, Pat and Travis; Budd Blade Service; Bures Farms; Circle R; Clowers, Shane and Laya; Coastal Mechanical Group; Darilek Brothers; Darilek, David; Gabrysch Farms; Gabrysch, Lee and Donna; Gonzales Lawn Service; Ham, Justin and Kay; H-E-B Foods; Holt, Henry and Deanna; Howdy Services; Jackson, Chris and Cari; K & T Farms; Karl, Hunter and Kimberly; Kinsfather, Chad and Jamie; LaWard Community Fund; Linke, Paul and Christie; Lolita Community Fund; Lopez, Jimmy and Lupe; Magnum Services, LP; Matthew Sulak; Matula, Kevin and Chasity; Premier Grains; Price is Right; R Bank; Riddle, Jesse and Shelly; Sonic Drive Inn – Edna; Sutton Wealth Mgmt; The First State Bank of Louise; TX Farm Bureau Ins-Luis Padilla; Vanderbilt LaSalle Community; White’s Custom Farming; Xpress Restoration Services.
Jacob Sulak’s reserve champion roaster sold for $4,175 to the Alaniz Family; Atkinson Associates; Atzenhoffer Chevrolet Company; BEC; Boone, Mr. and Mrs. Robert; Bures Farms; C & S Utsey Well Service; Capital Farm Credit; Efficiency Air; Gabrysch Farms; Hallettsville Livestock Comm.; Hamilton, Wendell; H-E-B Foods; Howdy Services; Jackson County Farm Bureau; Kallus, David and Lisa; Kallus, Patricia; Matthew Sulak; Peters, Brian and Kayla; Premier Grains; Sonic Drive Inn – Edna; Sutton Wealth Mgmt; The First State Bank of Louise; Wagner, Robert.
Heifers
Claire Karl’s grand champion heifer sold for $6,400 to Ganado Feed & More.
Markus Bonnot’s reserve champion heifer sold for $5,000 to Plow Boy Cattle.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.