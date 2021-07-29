Utility players Andrea Garcia of San Marcos and Alexis Uresti of Houston signed with UHV softball on Wednesday.
Garcia graduated from San Marcos in 2020 and originally signed with Odessa College before landing with UHV.
Uresti, a Manvel grad, is transferring from San Jacinto College.
Garcia earned Newcomer of the Year honors at San Marcos as a freshman and was named first team all-district and the team's Offensive MVP as a sophomore. She was second team all-district as a junior and played in the Austin All-Star and FCA All-Star games as a senior, along with being named a VYPE Athlete.
Garcia plans to study kinesiology at UHV and hopes to one day become a physical therapist.
Uresti was named second team All-American in the outfield at San Jacinto. She was also named a 2021 NFCA Jr. College D1 All-American and NFCA Midwest All-Region first team.
She was the NJCAA Region XIV South All-Conference Player of the Year and first team all-conference in the outfield.
In high school, she was named to the TSWA All-state Class 5A honorable mention team, was on the 23-5A all-district first team as a senior.
"UHV has a good business program and I feel like UHV will be my second home," Uresti said on making her commitment to UHV.
