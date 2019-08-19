University of Houston-Victoria softball coach Lindsey Ortiz announced the signing of two more players for the 2020 season.
The signees include Pasadena Memorial graduate Maricruz Martinez and San Jacinto-South grad Michelle Kristoff.
Martinez is a 2019 graduate of Pasadena Memorial where she was a two-time second team all-district performer. She also received the 3.9 GPA leader award.
“I chose UHV because they made me feel welcomed and this is where I wanted to play,” said Martinez on her commitment.
Martinez plans to study child psychology while attending UHV.
Kristoff, a 2017 graduate of Dobie High School, is coming off a spectacular two-year collegiate career at San Jacinto College. She was named second team all-conference as a freshman and first team all-conference and second team all-region as a sophomore.
During her freshmen season at San Jacinto she compiled a 10-15 record with a 2.12 ERA. She allowed 101 runs on 171 hits over 161.2 innings.
This past season she compiled a 16-9 record with a 2.85 ERA in 27 starts. She allowed 113 runs on 162 hits, while striking out 142 over 169 innings.
In high school, she was a three-time all-district first team player and a three-time team MVP. She was named the team’s Most Improved Player as a sophomore and helped the Longhorns to the playoffs her sophomore through senior seasons.
“I love the environment, the small town and it’s still close to home,” said Kristoff on making her commitment.
Kristoff plans to study kinesiology while attending UHV.
Ortiz has now signed seven players for the 2020 season to join 13 returnees from last year’s Red River Athletic Conference regular season conference championship team.
