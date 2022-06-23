It costs just over $50 a day to house a single inmate in a Texas county jail or prison, according to the Texas Public Policy Foundation. The total spent by the state for every two years' worth of incarcerations, probations, and paroles is about $6.9 billion.
The Victoria County jail reported 4,289 confinements within the year, June 21, 2021-June 21, 2022. Many of those inmates were incarcerated for non-violent crimes, according to arrest reports.
One-thousand, seven-hundred and three inmates were detained on misdemeanor offenses in Victoria, while 2,233 were detained on felony charges.
Among those felony charges are certain drug possession charges. Felony-level drugs include, among others, cocaine, heroin, and methamphetamine. According to section 481.115 of the Texas penal code, possessing less than 1 gram of one of these substances is a felony.
Public defender Claire Profilet spoke to the Advocate Wednesday about the ways in which confinement unfairly impacts poor arrestees, especially those arrested on non-threatening drug charges, who often remain in jail because they can't make bail.
"You can have somebody with money and, let's say it's a violent offense, and their bond is $100,000. They can afford to pay the 10 percent of that to get out," Profilet said. "They don't have any pretrial supervision
These confinements also hurt tax-payers because the cost to house and care for inmates falls to them, according to Profilet, who pointed out that the cost to house an inmate can reach up to a $100 a day.
Profilet added that county where inmates are housed is also responsible for things such as health care and medications for the length of an inmates incarceration.
It is the job of public defenders to push for the release of those drug offenders who are detained.
