In a 45-minute period Monday afternoon on Rio Grande Street several people walked across the busy roadway toward the H-E-B store. The new cross walk, that was part of the recently completed million-dollar street light project down the street at the intersection with Azalea St., remained barren of foot traffic in the same time frame.
The pedestrians explained why they chose to cross the busy highway, frogger style, from the vicinity of the Jack in the Box, rather than to walk down to the crosswalk for safe passage. Meanwhile, Victoria Police Traffic Safety Sergeant William Bernard and Mayor Jeff Bauknight continued to urge pedestrians to use the crosswalk or perhaps face consequences.
Why is it called Jaywalking and why is it illegal?
A chapter of the transportation code of Texas law directs pedestrians to cross roadways at crosswalks. A section of that chapter allows that a pedestrian shall yield the right of way to traffic when "crossing at a point other than a crosswalk."
The point other than a crosswalk can only be an intersection, according to the law, making walking across the street without an intersection unlawful, and dangerous, Sergeant William Bernard, Victoria Police Special Operations Sergeant, said.
Crossing the roadway without a crosswalk, through traffic, is popularly called jaywalking.
Jaywalking, according to the Miriam-Webster Dictionary, comes from the root 'jay,' which means 'greenhorn' or 'rube.' A rube is also known as a 'country bumpkin.'
The word apparently had its origins in New York City where residents would become frustrated by rube drivers using the wrong side of the road, causing problems for oncoming traffic.
These drivers were called jay-drivers, Miriam Webster noted. Soon, walkers disrupting traffic by also using the wrong side of the road were called jaywalkers.
"It is unclear why jaywalker shifted its meaning and survived for more than a hundred years now, while jay-driver languishes in obscurity," the Miriam-Webster Dictionary noted.
The root 'jay' is variously defined as referring to someone who is a 'dullard,' or a 'simpleton;' but that may be a harsh appraisal of people darting across busy roadways for a quicker, rather than a safer, passage.
The people who attempt it, mostly make it safely across. Sergeant Bernard said that most pedestrian versus vehicle accidents in the H-E-B area happen in the parking lot.
According to Victoria Police Department records, from 2018 to the present, 14 tickets have been issued for jaywalking. Six of those tickets were issued on East Rio Grande St., or Houston Hwy. None of those were issued in the area of the H-E-B or the new street light.
"The main thing is pedestrian safety," Bernard said. "People from those neighborhoods back there will cut straight across Rio Grande. It's a busy street and drivers don't always watch for pedestrians."
A pedestrian who causes an accident by crossing a roadway illegally can be held accountable for damages or injuries under Texas law.
Where are they coming from?
Junior Ramirez, 56, of Victoria said that he lives in the Crossroads Apartments, 1602 N. Azalea St., behind the Jack in the Box. He crosses the busy roadway down the street from the crosswalk for convenience.
"It's hot out here and I have ice in my backpack," Ramirez said. "I'm not going to walk down there when I can cross ight here."
Alfred Jones, 60, also said he lives in the Crossroads Apartments and said he, too, opts for the closer crossing without a crosswalk from Jack in the Box to the H-E-B. He also sited the heat.
One woman, Destiny Aultman, crossed the bust roads with headphones on her ears. Some cars had to wait for her to clear the turn-lane before they could enter the Jack in the Box parking lot.
Another woman, who declined to give her name, said "I have chronic pancreatic issues and I just want to get over there quickly and get my medication." She was referring to the H-E-B pharmacy as she hurried by, wiping sweat from her face. She also came from the area of the Crossroads Apartments.
Jessie Amador, a manager at H-E-B, said that the foot traffic has not abated since the light was installed and blamed it on the open field behind the Jack in the Box.
"It's an easy cut through," he said.
Mayor Jeff Bauknight said the city is working with Jack in the Box in the hopes of building a fence behind the restaurant to discourage jaywalking. He also said he wants more tickets issued for the crime.
"I've asked the police chief to actively enforce jaywalking ticketing in that area, but it comes down to a policeman probably driving by and catching someone doing it," Mayor Jeff Bauknight said Monday afternoon. "I would ask people who are jaywalking there to please consider that going across the street for a quick trip is not worth your life."
