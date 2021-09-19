On an evening in July, the temperature hovered around 90 degrees at Greek’s 205 Bar in downtown Victoria as Jerry James and his band began performing a wide range of music in the courtyard.
In a dark green Western-style shirt and jeans, James' gray, wavy hair blew in the breeze created by a fan onstage. A cigarette sometimes dangled from his lips surrounded by his equally gray beard. His Willie Nelson-esque vocals created a calm vibe for couples, families and groups of friends there to enjoy dinner or just drinks. As he treated the audience to songs such as “Country Roads,” “Peaceful Easy Feeling,” and “Blue Eyes Crying in the Rain,” he sometimes moved into the courtyard playing his harmonica. James said he is known by some as the “Old Troubadour” because he’s “an old guy who still sings pretty good.”
“It’s the responsibility of the performer who has that person's life for that many hours to give them some enjoyment, some memories and a respite, especially these days with everything going on,” James said. “I get to make folks happy, and for me, that’s what it’s all about.”
George Charkalis, owner of Greek’s 205 Bar, said James, 68, has been performing at his establishment since it opened in Victoria. Charkalis also owns Greek Bros. Oyster Bar and Grill in El Campo where James performs as well.
“Everybody loves Jerry James. He’s great with the customers and knows his music history. A lot of times he tells stories about how artists were inspired and who sang the songs. He keeps a nice flow of information mixed in with all his music,” Charkalis said. “We’re always glad to have him here.”
As a younger man, James admired the way girls swooned over the Beatles on the Ed Sullivan Show in 1964. So that’s why he picked up the guitar in the early 1970s and started singing folk music in the Montrose area of Houston.
“I’m not the young buck I was in my 30s. That was a long time ago when all the girls would come to see me,” James said. “It’s more about the music now.”
That said, James added he does not move around like a man who is almost 70 years old.
“It’s an active show. Part of what I really enjoy about it is that it keeps me young,” James said. “I look forward to using my energy to interact with the crowd and other band members and have fun.”
James was born in West Virginia and raised in Pennsylvania and Ohio before moving to Houston in the sixth grade. He moved to Victoria in 1994 to conduct water resources work for the city of Victoria. Some of his other projects were the transition from manual to automated solid waste pickup and the start of the city's recycling program.
“Most people in town know me as the water guy,” James said.
In the late 1970s, he began putting bands together that played country rock and blues in Houston. In the early 1980s, he formed a country band. He fronted these bands as singer and rhythm guitarist.
In addition to the guitar, James plays the harmonica, mandolin and banjo.
“I play the blues harmonica,” he said. “I’m known for that.”
James dropped off the music scene in 1986 to raise his three daughters. During that time, he occasionally would sit in with other bands to satisfy his urge to perform. In 2008, James returned to playing music when his children were out of school.
“It started all over again. I began playing folk music as a solo act in Victoria and that grew into a band,” James said. “Now I play Texas country, blues and rock — up and down the coast.”
In addition to James, the Jerry James Band includes Nolan Derosia, singer and lead guitarist; Johnny Beard on bass guitar; and Ralph Salazar Jr. on drums. On his way to becoming an institution, James has played regularly with his band at Greek’s 205 Bar, KB’s BBQ, Aero Crafters, the Wellhead Tavern, the Indianola Fishing Marina and Hurricane Junction in Port O’Connor, among many other venues.
“We do a really broad mix, and I don’t really have a favorite. I love doing blues, rock and country and listening to all those, too,” James said. “I love playing with the band — all of the excitement of the shows. When we do a show, we get out in the audience and interact with them. We involve the audience, tell stories and do a variety of music for them. Usually, there is a story that leads into every song.”
While James does not have a favorite genre, he is upfront about his love for Willie Nelson.
“I love doing Texas country going back to the Cosmic Cowboy stuff of the 70s,” he said. “It’s amazing how some of the younger people do the stuff from 70s Austin.”
James said he creates his own interpretations of popular songs and performs some original music, too. “Just One Woman” is his favorite original song.
“I’ve been doing this off and on most of my life. I just love doing it, so I hope I can keep doing it for a lot longer. Willie is 88, and he’s still playing,” James said with a laugh.
