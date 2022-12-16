FRISCO — Two days after saying stand by, Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones all but assured that wide receiver Odell Beckham will be joining the team for the playoffs, in what was his most definitive comment yet.
“Odell’s going to join us,” Jones told USA TODAY Sports on Thursday. “There’s a good chance he will, with the complete goal of getting ready for a playoff game or two, and then I’ll look to the future. But most of it being about now.”
“I’m hopeful we can get into some important games and have some Deion Sanders-type results,” Jones said. “Could this be possible to have a great player like that get in two or three playoff games and make some significant plays? I think very much so. That’s not an exaggerated thought at all.”
The deal could happen after Sunday’s game at the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Beckham has not played since suffering a torn ACL in Super Bowl 56 last February.
He is in still in rehab and he still the Cowboys last week that he was five weeks away from being ready to play.
There are now four games left in the regular season and the time is ticking for Beckham to get signed, get with the trainers to continue his rehab and ramp up to have an opportunity to make an impact in the playoffs.
As of now, the possible Beckham signing is more about insurance for a Cowboys team that just signed T.Y. Hilton to boost a receiver group that already has CeeDee Lamb, Michael Gallup, Noah Brown and James Washington as the top four options.
Again, the question is when?
“I’m not going to go how close, but I can go ‘very alive, very much’ on the first question. It’s very alive,” Jones said on his radio show on 105.3 The Fan Friday. “He and I want it to be alive and we all want it to be alive. Yes. And, so, we’re just working through things that are important to the future here.”