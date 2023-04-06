Victoria, TX (77901)

Today

Isolated thunderstorms this evening. Cloudy with rain arriving overnight. Low 57F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Isolated thunderstorms this evening. Cloudy with rain arriving overnight. Low 57F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.