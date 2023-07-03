Several communities in the Crossroads are hosting events to celebrate Independence Day. Here are some of the planned events:
Miller July 4th Blastoff
5-10 p.m. Tuesday at the Victoria Community Center, 2905 E. North St. The fireworks show begins at 9:30 p.m. A car show and cornhole tournament will begin at 5 p.m., also features live music, with the Solis Brothers starting at 5:45 p.m. and Micky and the Motorcars starting at 7:45 p.m.; food vendors will be at the event. Ice chests not allowed. Sponsored by Victoria Parks & Recreation, Caterpillar, Miller Lite and Waste Management.
July 4th Veterans Appreciation Day
5-9 p.m., VFW Post 4146, Victoria. Veterans and family appreciation day celebrating with food and drink, games for the kids. This is open to all veterans in Victoria.
Red, White and Boom Show
7-9 p.m. Tuesday at Coleto Creek Park; Give-a-ways. Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs, blankets.
Fourth of July Celebration and Fireworks
4-9:30 p.m., Cuero Municipal Park; live music from 6-9 p.m.; fireworks at 9 p.m.