Several communities in the Crossroads are hosting events to celebrate Independence Day. Here are some of the planned events:
Saturday
Port O’Connor
The 52nd annual Port O’Connor Fireworks Show, 9 p.m. at King Fisher Beach. The event includes food and craft vendors.
Shiner Half Moon Holiday
Green Dickson Park, 7:30 a.m.- 11 p.m., 5K, downtown parade, kids’ activities, live music, food, drinks, fireworks at 9:15 p.m.
Brackenridge Recreation Complex Presents Independence Day Celebration and Fireworks Show
9 a.m.-11 p.m. fireworks after dark, at Brackenridge Park and Campground, Edna; during the day, antique tractor show, kiddie pedal tractor pull, ride’em-push’em-pull’em parade, red, white and blue family dessert competition, best decorated campsite/cabin, family watermelon carving contest, watermelon eating contest, antique tractor parade, dance.
Monday
Sixth annual Star Spangled Bay Bash
4 p.m. Monday at Bayfront Peninsula Park. The fireworks show will begin around 9:30 p.m. Foods, drinks from Trevino’s, lemonade from Pucker Up Sips & More and Mike’s Waterfront Wienies. Live music by DJ Les Evans. The fireworks show will also be visible from Lighthouse Beach, French said.
Tuesday
Miller July 4th Blastoff
5-10 p.m. Tuesday at the Victoria Community Center, 2905 E. North St. The fireworks show begins at 9:30 p.m. A car show and cornhole tournament will begin at 5 p.m., also features live music, with the Solis Brothers starting at 5:45 p.m. and Micky and the Motorcars starting at 7:45 p.m.; food vendors will be at the event. Ice chests not allowed. Sponsored by Victoria Parks & Recreation, Caterpillar, Miller Lite and Waste Management.
July 4th Veterans Appreciation Day
5-9 p.m., VFW Post 4146, Victoria. Veterans and family appreciation day celebrating with food and drink, games for the kids. This is open to all veterans in Victoria.
Red, White and Boom show
7-9 p.m. Tuesday at Coleto Creek Park; Give-a-ways. Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs, blankets.
Fourth of July Celebration and Fireworks
4-9:30 p.m., Cuero Municipal Park; live music from 6-9 p.m.; fireworks at 9 p.m.