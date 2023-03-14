Justin Thomas is the latest golfer to commit to play in June's Travelers Championship, the tournament announced in a release on Tuesday morning.
Thomas has a pair of PGA Championships to his credit. He will be defending his second one in May. Thomas also won the Players Championship in 2021.
Now ranked 10th in the world, Thomas has won a PGA Tour event in seven consecutive seasons, tied with Jon Rahm for most among active golfers.
This will be Thomas' eight appearance at the Travelers Championship. His best finish is a tie for third place in 2016. His first appearance came on a sponsor's exemption as an amateur in 2013.
"We've developed a great friendship with Justin over these past 10 years and have seen him become a major champion and one of the best players in the world," said Andy Bessette, executive vice president and chief administrative officer at Travelers, said in the release. "Our fans will get an opportunity to see the best field we've ever had at the Travelers Championship this year, led by Justin and so many other highly ranked players. He'll draw a big crowd this June."
Thomas had to withdraw from last year's Travelers due to a back injury.
World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, who just won the Players Championship on Sunday, has already committed to play in June, in addition to Rory McIlroy (No. 3), Patrick Cantlay (No. 4), and Xander Schauffele (No. 7), the defending champion.