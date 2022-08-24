Officer Oscar Garcia was on the trail of the suspect, running hard to catch him.
The late June day was a steamy one in Victoria—the temperature was close to 100 degrees. Garcia's partner was just ahead of him, hot on the trail of the culprit.
Suddenly Garcia's partner faltered, squatted down a bit and swayed from side to side. Garcia knew something was terribly wrong.
He ran to his partner and scooped him up in his arms. The south Texas summer heat had bested him, Garcia realized. He was nearly collapsed from heat exhaustion.
Garcia rushed his partner to the Crossroads Veterinary Clinic where he would remain overnight, recuperating.
Garcia's partner, Nero, is a 75-pound eight-year-old Malinois Shepherd from Holland. He's getting a bit old for the force.
He's had surgery for arthritis in his elbows and has arthritis in his back, his former handler, Officer Troy Gilliam, said. Gilliam worked with Nero for 6 years before Nero became Garcia's partner. Garcia has been Nero's handler for one year.
Nero's bout with heat exhaustion took him off-line for two weeks, but he seemed perfectly ready, even eager, for the Victoria Police Department's weekly Wednesday K9 training session.
"When it's time for him to work, something in his brain switches," Garcia said. "He says, 'I'm ready to work Dad.' He gets very excited, but he's all business."
Nero took commands from Garcia, in Dutch, of course, and sniffed out drugs that were hidden around the Victoria County Service Center compound.
His energy and quick mind matched his nose, which smells at something like 1000 times the strength of the human nose, Garcia said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.