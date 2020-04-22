Are you cooped up in your home due to the COVID-19 outbreak? Trying to find some peace with the kids out of school? Want to somehow make your home feel larger, or at least less stressful? There is hope! We can help.
With this current coronavirus pandemic affecting schools and businesses, there are a lot of families spending a lot more “quality time” with one another than they are used to at home.
Too much of a good thing (even something wonderful like family time) can sometimes lead to increased stress. Not for your family, of course, but perhaps for some folks you know. ;)
With that in mind, here are some suggestions to maximize the efficiency of your home to create some stress-buster areas. This is sure to keep your manufactured home stress-free during this period of self-isolation. We aren’t certain but it’s possible these tips will work for those of you in other homes, too, whether you live in a single-family dwelling or even an apartment.
Consider this your go-to checklist if you are looking for some relaxation during this chaotic time.
- Create extra dining space (in your manufactured home, you may be able to accomplish this using the bar option with pass-through)
- Set up a workout corner to help keep yourself in good physical shape for increased health and to beef up your immune system
- Set aside some dedicated space to use as an entertainment corner for your kids while they are indoors
- Speaking of dedicated space, it’s a good idea if you find yourself suddenly working from home to arrange for a Home office to use while you are telecommuting
- In addition to their entertainment corner for playtime, you may want to make a movie corner to keep them occupied when they are watching movies or videos (or whichever current children’s show has that theme song you can’t get out of your head)
- Design a professional backdrop for your “My Kids Got Talent” videos (we know you’re going to be all over social media with photos and videos of your little darlings, so why not step up your ‘game’ a bit?)
- Create an outdoor living area like a porch or sunroom to maximize the time you spend in the sunshine when you can
- Start a garden! You can probably purchase any soil you need and have it delivered, along with plants (maybe) or seeds (almost certainly)
Remember, you don’t need a lot of space to pull off a lot of these ideas. You aren’t building an add-on. You simply need to be intentional about how you use the areas in your home and dedicate space to help your family stay healthy and stress-free.
You don’t need more bedrooms, because you can simply increase the efficiency of your home - or even that spare bedroom you are not using (except to store your valuable ‘junk’).
While you don’t need to buy a new home to make these efficient changes where you already live, it may be the right time to get your new dream home. So, why not consider getting a prefabricated home that will suit your needs?
Don’t have a manufactured home, yet? Solitaire Manufactured Homes can help you with that. Give us a call today at 361.576.9944. Don’t worry! We are happy to work with you in-person or remotely to help you find the perfect home for you and your family.
We’re in this with you.
