CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Freshman quarterback Cade Klubnik rallied No. 5 Clemson to two fourth-quarter touchdowns after replacing mistake-prone starter DJ Uiagalelei and the Tigers won their ACC-record setting 38th straight game at home, 27-21, over No. 14 Syracuse on Saturday.
Will Shipley ran for two touchdowns and a career-high 172 yards as the Tigers (8-0, 6-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) won their 14th straight overall — but not without a big-time scare from the Orange (6-1, 3-1).
Uiagalelei was picked off twice and had a fumble Ja’Had Carter returned 90 yards for a touchdown as Clemson trailed 21-10 at the half.
The Tigers caught fire with the five-star Klubnik behind center. He led a 15-play, 80-yard series that ended with Phil Mafah’s 1-yard TD run on fourth-and-goal to cut the deficit to 21-16.
After a Syracuse punt, the Tigers and Klubnik got going again. He started with an 11-yard run before Shipley burst through the line for the go-ahead, 50-yard touchdown run for a 22-21 lead. Clemson went for two and Klubnik escaped one tackler in the backfield before finding Joseph Ngata for the final points.
OHIO STATE 54, IOWA 10
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — C.J. Stroud overcame a slow start to throw four second-half touchdown passes as No. 2 Ohio State beat Iowa 54-10. Ohio State’s defense took advantage of six Iowa turnovers as the Buckeyes pulled away. Tanner McCalister intercepted two passes and Tommy Eichenberg had a pick-6 as the Buckeyes took advantage of an inept Iowa offense to consistently start drives with good field position. Miyan Williams rushed for a touchdown, and Stroud threw second-half scoring passes to Marvin Harrison, Emeka Egbuka, Julian Fleming and Mitch Rossi.’
TENNESSEE 65, UT MARTIN 24
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tight end Princeton Fant ran for two touchdowns and threw for another to lead No. 3 Tennessee to a 65-24 victory over UT Martin Saturday. The Volunteers (7-0) used the win over FCS No. 14 Skyhawks to prepare for upcoming Southeastern Conference battles with Kentucky and Georgia. Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker, a Heisman Trophy candidate, completed 18 of 24 passes for 276 yards and three touchdowns. Jalin Hyatt caught seven passes for 174 yards and two scores. UT Martin quarterback Dresser Winn threw for 301 yards and two touchdowns.
Will Shipley scored twice and freshman quarterback Cade Klubnik rallied No. 5 Clemson to a pair of fourth-quarter touchdowns in a 27-21 victory over No. 14 Syracuse. Klubnik came in for mistake-prone starter DJ Uiagalelei with Clemson trailing 21-10. The Tigers defense held Syracuse without points in the final two quarters and quarterback Garrett Shrader was picked off by safety R.J. Mickens to seal Clemson's win. The Tigers won their 14th straight overall and 38th in row at home to break the ACC mark they shared with Florida State.
ALABAMA 30, MISS. STATE 6
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Bryce Young passed for 249 yards and two touchdowns and No. 6 Alabama’s defense continued its domination of No. 24 Mississippi State in a 30-6 victory. The Crimson Tide rebounded from its first loss of the season, a 52-49 defeat to No. 3 Tennessee. Alabama defenders got a measure of redemption after giving up more points than any Alabama team since 1907. The normally prolific Will Rogers and the Bulldogs still couldn’t reach the end zone against Alabama until the final play. It was the first touchdown Mississippi State had managed against the Tide in three meetings under Mike Leach.
LSU 45, MISSISSIPPI 20
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Jayden Daniels ran for three touchdowns and passed for two scores, and LSU roared back from an early two-touchdown deficit to hand No. 7 Mississippi its first loss this season, 45-20. The performance gave the dynamic Daniels’ the LSU record for touchdowns rushing by a quarterback in a season with nine. Daniels also has accounted for 11 TDs rushing or passing combined in the span of two games. He had three of each in a 45-35 victory at Florida last weekend. Daniels finished with 258 yards passing and 121 yards rushing without a turnover against Ole Miss. Rebels running back Quinshon Judkins rushed for two TDs and helped Ole Miss to a 17-3 second-quarter lead.
OREGON 45, UCLA 30
EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Bo Nix threw for 283 yards and five touchdowns and No. 10 Oregon handed No. 9 UCLA its first loss of the season, 45-30. The win extended Oregon’s winning streak at Autzen Stadium to 23 games, matching a school record. It is the third-best active home streak in the nation. The Ducks have won six straight since a season-opening loss to Georgia and are the lone remaining undefeated team in Pac-12 conference play. The loss snapped a nine-game overall winning streak for the Bruins, who have not won in Eugene since 2004.
WAKE FOREST 43, BOSTON COLLEGE 15
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Sam Hartman threw five touchdown passes and ran for another touchdown as No. 13 Wake Forest picked apart Boston College in a 43-15 victory Saturday. The Demon Deacons looked crisp for their third consecutive victory. Hartman’s 2-yard run gave Wake Forest its fifth touchdown and he added a two-point conversion pass after that play in the final minute of the third quarter. Phil Jurkovec threw for a touchdown and ran for another for Boston College, which hasn’t defeated a Top 25 opponent since 2018.
PENN STATE 45, MINNESOTA 17
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) — A week after the worst game of his six-year career, a smattering of boos rang out from the 107,000 fans clad all in white when Sean Clifford was announced as Penn State’s starting quarterback.
Some wanted to see coveted freshman Drew Allar take over a struggling offense. By halftime, the Happy Valley crowd had changed its tone.
Clifford threw four touchdown passes in his 40th career start, Penn State’s defense forced seven punts and the No. 16 Nittany Lions beat Minnesota 45-17 on Saturday night.
CINCINNATI 29, SMU 27
DALLAS (AP) — Ryan Coe kicked a school-record five field goals, including a season-long 52-yarder, and No. 21 Cincinnati held on for a 29-27 win over SMU. The Bearcats broke up a potential game-tying two-point play in the closing minutes to clinch their sixth consecutive victory. Charles McClelland and Ryan Montgomery scored on runs of 76 yards and 1 yard for the Bearcats, who have won 19 consecutive games against American Athletic Conference opponents. After Tyler Lavine scored on a 1-yard plunge with 1:57 left to pull SMU within two, Preston Stone’s pass intended for Roderick Daniels Jr. was incomplete.
TULANE 38, MEMPHIS 28
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Michael Pratt threw for a touchdown and ran for another, Tyjae Spears ran for 125 yards and another score and No. 25 Tulane celebrated its first Top 25 ranking since 1998 with a dominant first half and hung on to beat Memphis 38-28. The Green Wave scored on three of their first four possessions and took a 35-0 lead into the second half before the Tigers rallied. Seth Henigan had 257 of his 312 passing yards in the second half for the Tigers, Had threw for three touchdowns with two interceptions.
S. CAROLINA 30, TEXAS A&M 24
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina opened strong with 17 points in the first six minutes — sparked when Xavier Legette took the opening kickoff 100 yards for a touchdown — then held on to beat Texas A&M 30-24 on Saturday night.
The Gamecocks (5-2, 2-2 Southeastern Conference) returned the opening kickoff for a touchdown and turned a fumble and interception deep in Aggies territory into 10 more points and a 17-0 hole for Texas A&M (3-4, 1-3) just over five minutes in.
It’s the first time the Gamecocks have beaten the Aggies since the SEC made them their Western Division rival in 2014 and the first time they’ve won four in a row since 2013, shaking off a 48-7 loss to No. 1 Georgia in the third game of the season.
MarShawn Lloyd ran 18 times for 92 yards and had both of South Carolina’s touchdowns in the second half to keep Texas A&M from climbing back in it.
Spencer Rattler was 12-of-25 passing for 168 yards for South Carolina.
Devon Achane ran 20 times for 99 yards for the Aggies. Hayes King was 17-of-32 passing for 178 yards, with a touchdown and an interception before leaving with an injury to his throwing shoulder in the fourth quarter. Coach Jimbo Fisher said he kept Hayes out of the rest of the game as a precaution.