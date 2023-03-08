The Knights of Columbus Council No. 1329 will sell pork steak plates on Sunday, March 19, at Columbus Hall, 3610 N. Ben Wilson St. The event starts at 9 a.m. and will last until the plates are sold out.
Plates will consist of pork steak, garlic mashed potatoes, seasoned green beans, bread and barbecue sauce. Proceeds will go toward various charities supported by the Knights of Columbus. The Catholic Daughters will be having a bake sale in conjunction with the barbecue.
Please be aware that the Ben Wilson Street exit may be closed due to road construction.
To reserve plates, call the hall Sunday morning at (361) 575-9214.