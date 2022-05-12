Senator Lois W. Kolkhorst, R-Brenham, was one of two senators added to the Senate Committee on State Affairs this week.
Kolkhorst, whose district includes most of the Crossroads, and Sen. Paul Bettencourt, R-Houston, will replace Sens. Jane Nelson, R-Flower Mound, who announced her retirement, and Beverly Powell, D-Burleson, who suspended her re-election campaign. These changes are effective immediately, according to a news release from Kolkhorst's office.
Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick made the appointments.
With this appointment, Kolkhorst now chairs or serves on 13 standing and select committees in the Texas Senate.
“I am deeply honored to be asked to join the Senate Committee on State Affairs,” Kolkhorst said. “Many of the most important issues facing our state are debated in this committee and I appreciate Lt. Governor Patrick’s faith in me to serve in this role and represent the values Texans expect and the trust they deserve.”
