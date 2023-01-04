LUBBOCK — Former Texas Tech Red Raider Kevin McCullar, who transferred to Kansas after spending four years in Lubbock, enjoyed a triumphant return to United Supermarkets Arena on Tuesday night. Dajuan Harris hit a career-best five three-pointers and scored a career-high 18 points, while KJ Adams scored 16 points and Jalen Wilson added 14 more. McCullar’s Jayhawks rallied from an early eight-point deficit to defeat Tech 75-72 and snap the Red Raiders’ home-court win streak at 29 games. The Red Raiders (10-4, 0-2) entered the game 8-0 at home this season and 26-0 at home under second-year coach Mark Adams. The Red Raiders were 18-0 at home during the 2021-22 campaign, Adams’ first season as Red Raider head coach. (He’s been a member of the school’s coaching staff since 2016.) McCullar, who was booed during warmups, player introductions and when he had the ball in the game, picked up two early fouls and scored three points in 10 minutes in the first half. McCullar’s two early fouls came to the delight of the Tech student section, which chanted “(Bleep) you Kevin” loudly in the early going. He finished with seven points in 27 minutes for KU (13-1, 2-0), which won its seventh straight game. Gradey Dick had 11 points and Bobby Pettiford added seven more with six assists for KU. Kevin Obanor, who missed a possible game-tying three-point shot (guarded by McCullar) at the buzzer, scored 26 for Tech. Pop Isaacs added 18. The Jayhawks won despite seeing a 10-point lead with 3:49 left dip to one in the final minute. Kansas led 43-36 at the halftime break with Adams scoring KU’s last eight points in the first period. Wilson had 13 points at half, while Adams had 10. KU expanded its seven-point halftime lead to 12 points, 54-42, with 16:31 left in the game. Harris drilled two threes in a half-opening 11-6 run. But Tech had the margin down to 57-52 at 11:47. Kansas regained a 67-57 advantage at 6:52. The Jayhawks again led by 10 after Harris hit his fifth three of the game at 3:49 to make the score 70-60. But the game wasn’t over yet, as Obanor answered with a three at 3:38 to make it 70-63. After a Wilson free throw, Tech hit another three to make it 71-66. Four-straight points from Tech, including a bucket by KJ Allen, cut the score to 71-70 at 1:40. McCullar then answered to make it 73-70 KU at 1:20. Obanor scored and KU led 73-72 with under a minute to play. Dick missed a three from the corner and Tech called timeout down one with 25 seconds left. The Red Raiders, however, turned the ball over. McCullar corralled the loose ball and passed to Adams, who dunked to give KU a 75-72 lead with five seconds to play. Two more seconds were put on the clock for a final Tech possession. McCullar played sound defense on the final shot by Obanor. Also of note: KU junior guard Joseph Yesufu did not participate in warmups or dress for the game because of a hamstring injury. According to a KU official he tweaked the hamstring at practice. KU will next meet West Virginia at 5 p.m. Saturday in Morgantown, West Virginia.
KU basketball survives late rally to defeat Texas Tech: How the Jayhawks won in Lubbock
munderwood
