LOS ANGELES — This, supposedly, merely was the precursor. The teaser. The prequel to the blockbuster.
Certainly Kyrie Irving’s Mavericks debut Wednesday night in, naturally, Tinseltown, was a big deal, the start of a provocative era for the franchise, but Luka Doncic was on the bench in street clothes. Just wait until those A-list All-Star Twins take the stage together!
Well, if Wednesday night’s 110-94 victory over the Clippers behind Irving’s 24 points and five assists was just a preview, the Mavericks and their fans are in for an eventful and, they hope, successful ride.
Irving put away the game with one of his patented, falling-down bank shots from 6 feet, giving Dallas a 106-97 lead with 1:16 left. He released the ball a split-second before his derriere hit the court, the same one on which his friend and former teammate, LeBron James, became the NBA’s all-time leading scorer.
Mavericks coach Jason Kidd likened Wednesday night to a dress rehearsal, for Irving to learn about his new teammates and vice-versa.
Irving had not played in a game since Feb. 1, so there was expected rust. And for the Mavericks on this night, there was fizzle along with the sizzle.
Sizzle: A season-high 41 first-quarter points.
Fizzle: 40 points combined in the second and third quarters and stretches in which Dallas looked like a group playing together for the first time — which, while Irving was on the court, was the reality.
The other player acquired in Sunday’s trade with Brooklyn, Markieff Morris, didn’t exactly douse expectation and excitement for the dawning of the Irving Experience when he spoke after Dallas’ morning shootaround.
“He brings everything,” Morris said. “You’ll see tonight and the rest of the season and hopefully throughout the future when he’s here. It’s exciting. I was able to see it up close this year. Put it like this: There’s nothing like seeing it up close than it is on TV.”
Irving delivered prolonged glimpses against the Clippers, despite having not had a full practice with the Mavericks yet. After flying to Los Angeles on Tuesday, he was on the court with his new teammates for about an hour that afternoon, then Wednesday’s shootaround.
Doncic, who on Wednesday missed his third straight game with a right heel bruise, arrived in Los Angeles earlier in the day. Kidd said the hope is that Doncic will work out Thursday evening in Sacramento and perhaps play in one of the back-to-back games against the Kings on Friday or Saturday.
Like Morris, Kidd didn’t attempt to temper hopes of what the Doncic-Irving pairing ultimately will become.
“When you talk about Luka and Kyrie, it’s dangerous,” Kidd said.
Irving alone, of course, is dangerous, as the Mavericks and Clippers learned early on Wednesday.
The Mavericks sped to a 46-27 lead. Reggie Bullock sank five first-quarter 3-pointers and scored 15 points, the most in a quarter in his career.
Though Irving missed his first two shots, his impact was immediate and conspicuous. Dallas sank 10 of its first 14 shots and certainly Irving’s presence was a reason those shots were a little more open.
Then in a 1:07 span, Irving sank two 3-pointers and a 20-foot jumper, pushing Dallas’ early lead to 24-9. The Mavericks’ 41 first-quarter points were a season high, eclipsing the 40 they scored against New Orleans six nights earlier.
Pregame excitement on the Mavericks’ bench area was palpable. Irving was the first Maverick to take the court for warmups and, within minutes, roughly 10 video and still cameras were following his every move.
Rookie Jaden Hardy, waiting for his time to warm up, watched Irving intently.
“I know he’s new, but he’s a vet,” Kidd said of the 30-year-old Irving. “These guys all look up to him. And so his voice is important. And they trust him.
“The younger guys have enjoyed (Irving’s presence) and will enjoy it,” Kidd added. Kai’s talked to them; they’ve talked to him. I don’t think they’re scared of him. I think they’re excited to have the opportunity to play with someone they’ve looked up to.”