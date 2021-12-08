Tuesday
Girls
District 28-3A
Schulenburg 32, Ganado 30
Points: (SH) Jessalyn Gipson 4, Jordan Sommer 5, Tamara Otto 2, Kieryn Adams 3, Hailey Goode 4, Airyanna Rodriguez 14; (G) Ja'Lai Foster 12, Macy Kolacny 6, Kate Smith 4.
Halftime: Schulenburg 21-15. Record: Schulenburg 8-3, 1-0; Ganado 10-7, 0-1.
Boys
Non-District
Flatonia 80, Snook 58
Points: (F) Justin Marler 3, Duke Sodek 6, Caden Mares 6, Angel Netro 10, Alex Hernandez 3, Luke Law 19, Keyshaun Green 33.
Halftime: Flatonia 56-28. 3-pointers: Sodek 2, Mares, Hernandez, Law 3, Green 6. Records: Flatonia 7-0.
Nixon-Smiley 46, Bloomington 37
Points: (NS) Bradyn Martinez 2, David Abundis 5, Dustin Mejia 16, Luke Moses 2, Ruben Bomer 15, Holden Canion 2, Fernando Mejia 4.
Halftime: 28-28. Records: Nixon-Smiley 6-0.
