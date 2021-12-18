Friday
Girls
District 29-3A
Mathis 47, Goliad 28
Points: (G) Yanta 8, Bohl 6, Sertuche 6, Wunsch 4, Amaro 2, Glass 2. (M) Sanchez 17, Garcia 15, Montemayor 8, Alvarado 4, Soto 2, Serna 1.
Halftime: Mathis 23-6. 3-Pointers: Bohl, Sertuche, Yanta, Sanchez 2. Records: Goliad 4-15, 1-1. Mathis 14-5, 2-0.
JV: Mathis 43-20.
District 28-3A
Palacios 62, Tidehaven 49
Points: (P) Cyra Polk 19, Cara Polk 18, Shayne Wollam 14, Madelyne Wollam 7, Catherine Graves 3.
Halftime: Palacios 37-24. Record: Palacios 15-3, 2-1.
District 31-2A
Yorktown 55, Kenedy 20
Points: (Y) Seely Metting 23, Ayana Longoria 8, Emie Bolting 8, Braleigh Dodds 6, Dakielynn Campbell 6, Kaley Lassmann 4. (K): Gabby Farias 13, Jazlyn Chapa 3, Cayden Lewellen 2, Bry Ochoa 2.
Halftime: Yorktown 35-10. 3-Pointers: Campbell 2, Lassmann, Farias, Chapa. Records: Yorktown 10-9, 2-0; Kenedy 8-5, 0-2.
JV: Yorktown 25-24.
Boys
Non-District
Nixon-Smiley 75, Pettus 31
Points: (NS) B. Martinez 13, K. Dixon 2, D. Abundis 4, D. Mejia 8, B. Regalado 7, J. Munoz 5, S. Ortiz 2, L. Moses 9, A. Flores 2, R. Bomer 14, H. Canion 9
Records: Nixon-Smiley 11-1.
