District 28-3A

Schulenburg 3, Edna 2

Schulenburg 25 21 20 25 15

Edna 14 25 25 21 10

Highlights: (S) Kambri Adams 2 digs; Taylor Demel 1 dig; Julie Guentert 1 ace, 4 assists, 40 digs; Brynlee Hollas 3 aces, 3 assists, 16 kills, 1 block, 21 digs; Kloe Kutac 4 kills, 1 block, 1 dig; Madison Landeche 4 kills, 1 dig; Regan Lux 2 aces, 9 digs; Erica Otto 3 aces, 3 assists, 12 kills, 23 digs; Elizabeth Seyl 4 kills, 1 dig; Jordan Sommer 5 kills, 4 digs; Erin Treybig 1 ace, 41 assists, 9 kills, 2 blocks, 12 digs. Record: Schulenburg 30-10; 11-2

Non-District

St. Joseph 3, Goliad 0

St. Joseph 25 25 25

Goliad 13 20 10

Highlights: (STJ) Sarah Rosas 21 assists, 4 aces, 6 digs; Cheyenne Stewart 14 assists, 4 aces, 6 digs; Rachel Ward 6 kills; Grace Hammack 4 kills, 3 digs, 3 blocks; Savannah Wharton 9 kills, 2 blocks; Kyleigh Nethery 5 kills, 3 aces, 3 kills; Maiya Tillman 8 kills, 17 digs; Taylor Foeh 3 kills, 3 digs, 2 blocks; Kerigan Bumgartener 2 kills, 4 digs; Cassidy Rather 2 aces, 10 digs; Madison Korinek 3 digs.

