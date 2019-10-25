District 28-3A
Schulenburg 3, Edna 2
Schulenburg 25 21 20 25 15
Edna 14 25 25 21 10
Highlights: (S) Kambri Adams 2 digs; Taylor Demel 1 dig; Julie Guentert 1 ace, 4 assists, 40 digs; Brynlee Hollas 3 aces, 3 assists, 16 kills, 1 block, 21 digs; Kloe Kutac 4 kills, 1 block, 1 dig; Madison Landeche 4 kills, 1 dig; Regan Lux 2 aces, 9 digs; Erica Otto 3 aces, 3 assists, 12 kills, 23 digs; Elizabeth Seyl 4 kills, 1 dig; Jordan Sommer 5 kills, 4 digs; Erin Treybig 1 ace, 41 assists, 9 kills, 2 blocks, 12 digs. Record: Schulenburg 30-10; 11-2
Non-District
St. Joseph 3, Goliad 0
St. Joseph 25 25 25
Goliad 13 20 10
Highlights: (STJ) Sarah Rosas 21 assists, 4 aces, 6 digs; Cheyenne Stewart 14 assists, 4 aces, 6 digs; Rachel Ward 6 kills; Grace Hammack 4 kills, 3 digs, 3 blocks; Savannah Wharton 9 kills, 2 blocks; Kyleigh Nethery 5 kills, 3 aces, 3 kills; Maiya Tillman 8 kills, 17 digs; Taylor Foeh 3 kills, 3 digs, 2 blocks; Kerigan Bumgartener 2 kills, 4 digs; Cassidy Rather 2 aces, 10 digs; Madison Korinek 3 digs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.