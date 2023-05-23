The Lavaca-Navidad River Authority partnered with Hallet Oak Foundation’s Friends of Lavaca River group to create a sign for the first public access on 5th Street in downtown Hallettsville.
The sign was installed on May 12 and offers the regulations and ecology.
Rivers provide an important habitat to wildlife and fish both in the stream channel and along the banks.
“This river access is 95 steps from the crest and it’s not for picnicking because it’s not a park," said Mieko Mahi, president of Hallet Oak Foundation’s Friends of Lavaca River group.
Due to its limited space, this entry’s main use will be for classroom education to learn about biodiversity and the importance of having clean water.
The group hopes to gain more volunteers to plant native flowers and grasses along the access to help teach the benefits of native prairie grasses and plants.
We recommend wearing rubber boots and having on hand a safety kit as a necessity and to let a friend or family member know before going on a river visit. This river access is at one’s own risk. It is always good to let the City Manager and Police know when large groups plan to visit the river, so they can expect the time the group will enter the river access and leave, Mahi said.
“Having river front access has a calming effect in a fast-paced world -- it is nice to be able to get up close, among nature. This entry is a wonderful spot to teach different levels of learning for different ages,” said Sue Pritchett, S.T.E.A.M advisor for Hallet Oak Foundation.
Anyone who wants to donate for river education programs and materials; donate for improvements to this river access; or to donate land for a new park along the Lavaca River, mail donations to Hallet Oak Foundation, P. 0. Box 662, Hallettsville, Texas 77964. Make checks payable Hallet Oak Foundation with the purpose on the check. Hallet Oak Foundation, is a 501 ( c ) 3 non-profit, Mahi said.