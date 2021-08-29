FILE - In this Jan. 14, 2019, file photo, Serbia's Novak Djokovic, right, presents a trophy to Rod Laver during the 50th anniversary celebration for the Australian Open and Laver's second Grand Slam at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia. If Djokovic wins the U.S. Open to complete the first calendar-year Grand Slam in men’s tennis in 52 years, Laver will be there to welcome him into a remarkably exclusive club. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila, File)