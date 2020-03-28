For an interactive visualization of some of the Crossroads’ locations for assistance during the coronavirus pandemic, check out the map developed by M. Roberts Media.

Included are food banks, school lunch distribution sites, medical facilities, homeless and senior services and blood donation locations.

To view the map, go to victoriaadvocate.com; to share other service locations in the fight against COVID-19, email feedback@vicad.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In

To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.