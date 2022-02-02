A couple entered Investar Bank on the Monday before last. As they rounded the corner of the bank lobby’s island, Lodie Runnels Jr.'s eyes flicked down to take note of the woman’s glitter flats. He leaned back, knowing his services wouldn’t be needed just yet.
“They’re just going to do some transaction, only,” Runnels said. As the operator of the shoeshine booth in the lobby of Investar Bank in downtown Victoria, Runnels knows that the shoes people wear—and whether they’ll take a shine—have changed over the years.
“Well you know, being a guy that takes care of shoes, that’s the first thing I look at when one individual comes in. I look at the feet. Well, if he’s got on dress shoes, you might give him a card—’come down this way,’ you know, ‘give me a visit’,” Runnels said. Even if they aren’t wearing the right shoes, Runnels said people tend to be excited about the option and say they’ll return. “And that’s the last time you see them,” Runnels said, laughing.
Lodie Runnels Jr. has run the shoeshine booth at this location for about three years.
“It was a PlainsCapital Bank then, and they asked me, ‘would I come in and do a couple days for them… I wasn’t doing anything at the time—I said ‘Okay’.”
But he’s always enjoyed looking sharp.
“When I was very young and going to school, I liked to shine shoes. So I got into it and been into it ever since,” Runnels said. “I mostly just went into it myself, found out what supplies you use to get ‘em to do what you want ‘em to do, and that’s the way I learned.”
The practice became something of a signature for Runnels.
“People would recognize me because I had my shoes always shined,“ Runnels said.
A Victoria resident for most of his life, he worked for a bakery for decades, a security guard at the DOW chemical plant for nine years and a wedding photographer for five.
“But I’ve been a hustler all of my life, because my parents left me when I was seven years old,” Runnels said, so he had to do odd jobs to make a little money through high school. “I had to do all that myself.”
“Back then, money was tight,” Runnels said, and his grandparents couldn’t afford to send him to college. He got a job at a bakery after graduating from F.W. Gross High School in 1962. “And I worked from the sanitation on up to salesman. I ended up 37 years there—they treated me real nice.”
In all that time, he’s seen Victoria—and the people here—go through some changes.
“Going into the bank, you had people that wore suits.” And the suits were usually accompanied by shoes that could take a shine. “So now, times are different. You got people coming in with flip flops,” said Runnels with a laugh.
When shoe shining was more common, he worked in various barber shops around town.
“It was good then. They had a deal where you shine ‘em while he’s getting a haircut,” Runnels said. “That was good, in school. You had money, you know?”
Even though shoe shiners are fewer and farther between than they used to be, Runnels remembers when the city still boasted more than a few.
“I met a lot of old shoe shiners, man,” Runnels said, recalling one store owner who always kept expensive shoes from Stacy Adams. “And James was his shine man. And when Town & Country was out there, a guy named Slim—he was the shoeshine guy up there. All those old timers, that’s where I learned a lot of stuff. Those guys, man they were good. Good shoeshine guys.”
Now retired, Runnels still sets up his chair on Mondays and Fridays in the Investar Bank lobby, and he’s looking to find a new location for those days in between. There’s plenty people can do to take better care of their shoes, but there’s no replacement for an expert.
“Don’t let ‘em just dry out and then expect to get a good shine, because the leather won’t take it,” Runnels said. “You don’t let everybody know your secrets but, it varies. Depends on the situation.”
