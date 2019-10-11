Lone Star Animal Hospital, 13788 US Highway 77 N., will celebrate its 15-year anniversary with an open house 11 a.m-2 p.m. Oct. 19.
Clients are invited to stop by the open house for food, fun, educational material, raffles, swag bags and more.
