Water is flying off the shelves at local stores as Longview residents cope with a boil water notice.
At Drug Emporium Tuesday morning, store manager Ward Sutton said the store keeps a “good selection” of water in stock at all times, adding that no one can beat the store’s price of a 24 pack of water for $1.97. He also said the store is well-stocked with gallon water bottles.
“And it so happens I’ve got a shipment of water coming in today,” he said.
The store is limiting how many customers may purchase.
“It’s going pretty quick,” he said.
Drug Emporium also set up portable restrooms in the store parking lot for customers to use, Sutton said.
The city of Longview also is offering water for residents at the Longview Convention Complex, 100 Grand Blvd., and the Longview Mall south parking lot, 3500 McCann Road.
