Tropical Storm Outlook

A trough over low pressure located over the Yucatan Peninsula in Mexico has a 20% chance of forming into a tropical storm.

A potential storm system forming over the Gulf this week may not reach the Crossroads.

A trough producing disorganized rain showers and thunderstorms has a 20% of forming over the southwestern Gulf of Mexico, according to a National Weather Service news release issued Monday.

“At this time, direct impacts to South Texas are not anticipated,” according to the National Weather Service. “Residents and visitors to South Texas should continue to clearly monitor the forecast and stay alert to any changes.”

Juan Pena, a meteorologist with NWS Corpus Christi, said the low pressure trough could influence increased moisture levels in the Crossroads Wednesday, meaning rain showers could appear at times.

“There is a 20% to 30% chance of rain on Wednesday,” Pena said.

Crossroads residents can expect another break in the pattern of hot and dry weather Thursday, as well, Pena said, as a cold front will pass through.

Five Day Weather Outlook

Chances for rain showers are expected to increase in the Crossroads this week as both a cold front and trough of low pressure pass through the region.

Leo Bertucci is a Report for America corps member who covers energy and environment for the Victoria Advocate.

Energy and Environment Reporter

Before moving to the Crossroads, Leo Bertucci studied journalism and political science at Western Kentucky University.