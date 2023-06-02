Taking your lunch to school can be more exciting than dry peanut butter and jelly sandwiches. In fact, the lunches can be healthy, colorful meals that every kid would crave.

We are looking for a parent or two who makes an art of making their children’s lunch for school so they have a healthy meal to get them through the day.

We would like to feature you and your meal making tricks in our August Discover 361 magazine. It will be published just before the start of school so it will provide ideas to other parents as they send their children off to a new school year.

If you have tips you want to share contact Becky Cooper, managing editor, at bcooper@vicad.com or call her at 361-574-1285.

