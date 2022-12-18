Mahomes tops Texans in home state

HOUSTON — For the seventh straight season the Kansas City Chiefs are AFC West Division champions.
It took overtime, but the Chiefs defeated the Houston Texans 30-24 on Sunday at NRG Stadium.
Jerick McKinnon’s 26-yard touchdown run in OT gave the Chiefs a win over the Houston Texans and eliminated their last remaining rival for the division title, the Los Angeles Chargers.
“We accomplished our first goal,” said Mahomes, who threw for 336 yards and two touchdowns and ran for another TD “Our next goal is to try to establish home-field advantage. It’s not in our hands, but we can do our best to be ready in case we get that opportunity and then to win the Super Bowl.
“We have a lot to learn from this game, but we have to continue to get better as a team so, when going into the playoffs, we’re ready to go to try to make a run.”
The seven consecutive division titles is tied with the Los Angeles Rams (1973-79) for the second-longest streak in NFL history. The New England Patriots won the AFC East title 11 straight seasons from 2009 to 2019.
This division title No. 6 for Mahomes, a Whitehouse native.
Tight end Travis Kelce, defensive tackle Chris Jones and long-snapper James Winchester are the only Chiefs to play for all seven division-title teams.
The Texans tied a season-high in points scored and were 3-of-4 in the red zone, but a costly turnover in overtime ended the hopes for a win against the Chiefs at home.
“So disappointed, but I thought our guys fought hard and put us in the situation to win the game, offense, defense, and special teams,” QB Davis Mills said after the game. “We just have to find a way to finish it.”
Houston Texans Coach Lovie Smith, a native of Big Sandy, saw his Texans lose a heartbreaker for the second straight week. Last week, the Texans fell to the Dallas Cowboys in the final seconds, 27-23, in Arlington.
“Defensively whenever you can take the ball away, it was going to be one of those kind of games,” Smith said. “I mean, Patrick Mahomes, is as good as there is. Kelce, Hall of Fame tight end. They have outstanding skill throughout, so we knew it would be tough duty. I thought the guys fought, hung in there. The take-aways always give you a chance and special teams too. We fought hard.”
For the second week in a row, the Texans went with a two-quarterback system, using both Mills and Jeff Driskel under center. Mills completed 12-of-24 passes for 121 yards two touchdowns and a 92.5 passer rating while rushing five times for 21 yards and a score.
Driskel was 2-of-4 passes for eight yards and rushed for eight yards. With Dameon Pierce placed on IR, Royce Freeman led the team with 51 yards rushing on 11 carries (4.6 average).
The Texans defense, without starting cornerbacks Steven Nelson and Derek Stingley Jr., recorded two sacks and three quarterback hits. Rookie LB Christian Harris finished led the team with 14 tackles (seven solo), three tackles for loss and one quarterback hit. Mahomes threw two touchdowns and rushed for one as well, completing 36-of-41 for 336 passing yards. Kelce caught 10 passes for a team-high 105 receiving yards.
The teams went to OT tied 24-24.
Mahomes and the offense took the field first in overtime after winning the coin toss. On third down from the Houston 43-yard line, the Chiefs drive ended when Blake Cashman sacked Mahomes for a loss of 12 yards. The Texans first and only offensive play of overtime ended in their first turnover of the day, when Mills scrambled and fumbled.
KC recovered at the Texans 26-yard line. On the next play, McKinnon scored on a 26-yard walk-off touchdown run in overtime.
With the loss, Houston falls to 1-12-1 on the season and will face three consecutive AFC South opponents in the final three games of the 2022 regular season. The Texans will travel to Tennessee to take on the Titans on Saturday.