EDINBURGH, Scotland — The man accused of being the bombmaker in the 1988 Lockerbie terrorist attack is now in U.S. custody, authorities in Scotland said on Sunday.
Abu Agila Mohammad Mas’ud Kheir Al-Marimi was said to be the “third conspirator” behind the downing of Pan Am flight 103 in 1988. The bombing of Pan Am flight 103, bound from London to New York on Dec. 21, 1988, killed 270 people in Britain’s largest terrorist attack.
Former Libyan intelligence officer Abdelbaset al-Megrahi was previously found guilty of mass murder in the case, in 2001.
A spokesperson for the Crown Office said: “The families of those killed in the Lockerbie bombing have been told that the suspect Abu Agila Mohammad Mas’ud Kheir Al-Marimi is in U.S. custody.
“Scottish prosecutors and police, working with U.K. government and U.S. colleagues, will continue to pursue this investigation, with the sole aim of bringing those who acted along with Al Megrahi to justice.”
In 2020, Mas’ud was charged by then U.S. attorney general William Barr with being the third person involved in the terrorist attack. At the time, he was said to be in Libyan custody and Barr said U.S. authorities would work “arm in arm” with their Scottish counterparts.
“Let there be no mistake, no amount of time or distance will stop the U.S. and our Scottish partners from pursuing justice in this case,” Barr said.
Megrahi was released from prison in 2009 on compassionate grounds while terminally ill with cancer, and died in Libya in 2012. In January 2021, his family lost an appeal against his conviction at the High Court in Edinburgh.
Lawyers of Megrahi’s family said the decision to move Mas’ud into U.S. custody may have implications on the miscarriage of justice appeal rejected against the late client.
Lawyer Aamer Anwar said Mas’ud’s confession was extracted by a Libyan law enforcement agent in 2012 while he was in prison in the North African nation — which would not be legally recognized in Scotland or the U.S.
Adding that Mas’ud’s confession could “fundamentally undermine” Megrahi’s case, Anwar said in a statement: “We find it astonishing that the U.S. now claims that Mas’ud was given $500 by Megrahi to buy clothes to fill the suitcase, but Megrahi then also bought the clothes too.
“We are now trying to imagine the ridiculous situation that Mas’ud will say ‘I bought the clothes’ (presumably from Marys House, Malta) which would fundamentally undermine Megrahi’s case.
“What will the Scottish Crown Office say ‘No you didn’t’ especially as it played a key role in their case against Al-Megrahi.”
The statement added: “For the Megrahi family, this is just another piece in the jigsaw of monumental lies, built on the back of the Libyan people, the victims of Lockerbie and the incarceration of an innocent man Abdelbaset Al-Megrahi.”
The U.S. Department of Justice said: “The United States has taken custody of alleged Pan Am flight 103 bombmaker Abu Agila Mohammad Mas’ud Kheir Al-Marimi.
“He is expected to make his initial appearance in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia. Additional details, including information regarding public access to the initial appearance, will be forthcoming.”
