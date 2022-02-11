PORT O'CONNOR—A lone manatee was spotted on Friday morning in the canals of Dolphins Point in Port O'Connor.
"The seagrass is really low, especially all up and down the intracoastal [waterway]," said Sandra Lee, a wildlife biologist with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service based in Corpus Christi.
"It's just a little bit too cold here for them, and so they get disoriented."
Wade Harrell, Fish and Wildlife's U.S. whooping crane recovery coordinator, said that the waterways can act like highways for wayward manatees, who may get stuck and ride them to far flung destinations.
When reports of a manatee spotting made the rounds, Harrell and Mark Saddler, of Victoria, cut short their fishing trip in Seadrift. Lee, who also made the journey to Port O'Connor in search of the elusive mammal, said she had heard the manatee stayed in the area for an hour or so before departing.
Manatee sightings are far from common, but Lee said it's becoming less so.
"We've seen a lot more recently, even all the way down in Port Isabel and Cameron County." Lee added that it changes from year to year, but they probably receive six or seven calls annually, and the manatees are usually alone.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.