The Jigsaw Journey
Years ago, I found an antidote for the busiest time of year. Not saying I don’t love Christmas. I do—the songs, special events, fun food. Best of all, it’s an opportunity to remember and honor the reason for the season—the celebration of the birth of Jesus Christ. But it does get hectic. So, amid the fun and busyness, our family decompresses by working jigsaw puzzles.
When I was a young girl, Mom introduced jigsaw puzzles. She’d set up a card table in the living room with the Christmas tree, and away we’d go. Those puzzles were all scenery—I remember sorting sky pieces and spending hours trying to fit them together. Sky was better than the dark, forbidding mountains.
My puzzling habit carried over to my children. When they were small, I purchased oodles of puzzles to help them learn shapes, alphabets, numbers, and colors. My son’s first intro to construction, aside from his daddy’s shop, was a wooden puzzle with basic tools.
When they reached their late teens, we’d reached a new level. One holiday evening, I pulled out a brand new 500-piece puzzle and completed the edges. When my son and daughter came in later that night, they sat down and finished it. It allowed them much-needed time to talk and be together.
Eventually, we tackled bigger puzzles. One memorable jigsaw was a soda can monstrosity. Dave set up a six-by-eight table with a card table extension to help hold the zillions of pieces. I spent many happy hours rolling back and forth in my office chair, working on that one. We also labored over a sea turtle puzzle that proved a formidable foe. No family member ever said anything nice about that one. But, strangely enough, it started a tradition within a tradition. Every year, I grapple with a new sea turtle puzzle that threatens to outlast my patience. Nevertheless, I’ve won every year so far.
The year my daughter returned from language school in Costa Rica, I made sure the long table was set up in the living area with several new puzzles. She arrived home ill and had little energy, but she managed to sit at the puzzle table for hours. The combination of home and the familiar tradition helped her heal.
Our love of puzzles turned into a Christmas tradition somewhere along the line. The weekend of Thanksgiving, I set up the official puzzle station in our dining room. The same buffet that overflowed with dessert now overflows with puzzle boxes. We also unearth our special puzzle light—its only job is to brighten our puzzle stints. We work steadily through Christmas and New Year’s, but all puzzle evidence disappears by the end of January.
When our children married, we missed the tradition for several years. I was too busy showing my grandchildren the art of puzzle-working on a smaller scale. But when I tested positive for COVID last Christmas Eve and quarantined for fourteen days, the puzzles once again became an excellent diversion.
So far this season, my husband has completed four jigsaws and is working on a fifth. I’m muttering under my breath about the annual sea turtle—whose idea was that? We’ll work our way through a lake with bears, a 50’s drive-in café, dogs in a painting studio, dachshund puppies, and a couple in Paris. The colors soothe my soul, and the way every piece fits together builds my faith. A puzzle in progress is like the backside of a tapestry--we only see the mess, but God sees His finished work. Our jigsaw tradition serves as a great reminder that Jesus knows exactly where each piece of our lives belongs.
