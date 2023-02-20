The Miami International Boat Show has broken a record: the Ahpo, docked at Watson Island, is the largest superyacht ever displayed at a boat show in North America.
The 378-foot Ahpo comes with eight spacious staterooms for 16 guests and there are 36 crew members to attend to everyone’s needs. Although the massive yacht seemingly blends in with the hulking cruise ships on the horizon that commuters see while crossing the MacArthur Causeway, it’s singular in size and price tag among the display of yachts at the annual show running through Sunday.
It’ll cost you a staggering $352 million from Fort Lauderdale-based yacht broker Moran Yacht & Ship. The original owner is selling so it could be yours to disembark from Watson Island.
German shipyard Lurssen finished building the ship in 2021 for Jamaican-Canadian billionaire businessman Michael Lee-Chin, according to Boat International, with interior and exterior design from Italian designers Nuvolari-Lenard. Lee-Chin, 72, who runs an investment company in Ontario, now is willing to part with it.
The ship’s aft is a huge sun deck, or beach club, with lounge chairs positioned so guests can jump into the ocean. Or guests can go into the ship’s spa, which has a hot tub with multi-tonal blue mosaics along with a cold-plunge pool, a Turkish hammam steam room and sauna.
A deck above the beach club is where you’ll find the yacht’s infinity swimming pool, with mosaic floors and glass walls. The pool area has a spacious lounge and a bar that converts into a Japanese style teppanyaki grill.
The yacht’s interior is filled with opulent details like a gold bathtub, marble and multicolored stones and shell. A spiral staircase juts through the middle for guests and crew to access the yacht’s six decks.
There’s also a movie theater onboard, as well as a beauty salon and a large gym. One of the dining rooms pays homage to Lee-Chin’s native Jamaica — the grand dining table is adorned with the island’s outline. The master suite has a private balcony seating area, which overlooks the yacht’s helipad. (No helicopter would be included with the superyacht purchase.)
A yacht this big is also of course home to other vessels. Underneath the helipad there’s storage for smaller boats that get guests ashore, as well as Jet Skis, hover boards, kayaks and surfboards.
This yacht is designed to do open ocean crossings around the globe. It’s built to navigate rough seas and go into the cold climates of Northern Europe.
This is the eye-popping yacht’s second showing at a boat show. It appeared at the Monaco Yacht Show in Europe, and is still without a buyer so the broker is trying its luck in Miami.
©2023 Miami Herald. Visit at miamiherald.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.