DALLAS — Former Cowboys wide receiver Michael Irvin is seeking more than $100 million in damages after he says Marriott International and a female employee in Phoenix defamed him and wrongfully interfered with a business relationship, the results of which included several canceled media appearances tied to Sunday’s Super Bowl, according to a lawsuit filed Thursday in Collin County.
The dispute derives from a lobby exchange that occurred Sunday evening between Irvin and the staffer at the Renaissance Phoenix Downtown Hotel. The lawsuit, which The Dallas Morning News obtained, lists “several” witnesses to the conversation as its basis.
Three witnesses spoke with The News. One provided timestamped photos and videos indicating the conversation between Irvin and the hotel staffer occurred around 11:10 p.m.
A Marriott spokesperson did not immediately return a request for comment Friday morning.
In phone interviews this week, Irvin and the witnesses described a conversation between Irvin and the woman lasting no longer than a minute. Irvin said he shook hands with the woman during their talk and walked alone to his room.
According to the lawsuit, Irvin was “shockingly woken up by a crew of security” and removed from the property “without any explanation or questions.” It also states a hotel manager contacted the NFL and informed the league Irvin had been accused of improper behavior. The lawsuit accuses the manager, when doing so, of trying to have Irvin “canceled.”
This week, Marriott banned Irvin from all its properties, per the document.
Multiple people with direct knowledge of the situation told The News Marriott has surveillance video of the encounter between Irvin and the female employee. She is listed as “Jane Doe” in the lawsuit. The exact nature of her accusation toward Irvin is not known.
Phoenix police have not received a criminal complaint related to the matter, a spokesperson told The News on Friday.
Irvin, a Pro Football Hall of Fame inductee, works for NFL Media, most prominently appearing on NFL Network. He makes additional television appearances on ESPN.
On Monday, Irvin contributed to NFL Network’s coverage of Opening Night. The event featured interviews with players and coaches from the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles, who will meet Sunday at Super Bowl LVII in Glendale, Ariz.
In response to the misconduct accusation, NFL Media canceled all of Irvin’s subsequent Super Bowl-week appearances. ESPN followed course, canceling a Friday guest appearance on First Take, a sports debate show.
“Plaintiff’s representatives have reached out to the hotel and even met in person to obtain clarity about this situation and provide witnesses and resolve this matter before Plaintiff’s reputation could be damaged any further — but to no avail,” the lawsuit said.
In a phone interview this week, Irvin said he had dinner and drinks with former Cowboys safety Michael Brooks before returning to the Renaissance hotel. Bryn Davis, Joe Manuele and Phil Watkins said they were at the hotel’s bar lounge area when spotting Irvin standing there upon his return, chatting with fans.
The three men, who are business associates, hadn’t previously met Irvin and are not Cowboys fans, they said. Davis, who owns Mice Media and works with Watkins there, supports the Eagles.
All provided a similar account.
Using a waitress as an intermediary, Davis and Manuele offered to buy Irvin a drink. He declined. Soon afterward, he walked over and thanked them, explaining he had a Monday morning appearance on ESPN. The four men chatted. Irvin was asked if he’d take a photograph with them, and he said yes but requested for the picture to be taken outside.
According to cell-phone timestamps Davis provided, these photos were taken at 11:08 p.m.
The men returned to the hotel lobby.
Davis detailed a female staffer approaching Irvin and striking up a conversation. He recalled Irvin’s hands being on his own shirt.
“It was very distinct,” Davis said. “I remember where his hands were because I remember thinking he was in good shape for an almost 60-year-old guy. He leaned over, shook her hand, and I am telling you right now: That conversation was [about] 30 seconds. If it was a minute, I would be shocked. I think 30 seconds. Just a normal back-and-forth. … Michael walks toward the elevator. She goes back into the restaurant, and everything is as normal as could possibly be. And that’s it.”
Davis, Manuele and Watkins said that, to them, there was no evidence the conversation between Irvin and the staffer was heated or inappropriate.
All expressed surprise upon learning the controversy surrounding Irvin.
“I didn’t see anything obvious,” Manuele said. “It makes you wonder, look, I’ve got a 13-year-old daughter. I’m all for respecting women and all that. But we live in a country where you’re innocent until you’re proven guilty. It seems to me that someone can make a remark like that, and a guy’s reputation is at stake here. His whole livelihood is at stake. So, I thought it was pretty aggressive.”