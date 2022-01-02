Two resources are available for homeless people to stay warm during this cold snap.
For people without an ID, Our Saviours' Lutheran Church, 4102 N Ben Jordan St. in Victoria, is the site of an emergency warming center.
The site will open at 5 p.m. Sunday and remain open overnight until 8 a.m. Monday, according to a news release.
The warming center is accepting donations of blankets, gloves, thermals, winter coats, food and monetary donations.
Mid-Coast Family Services will provide overnight hotel vouchers for those with photo ID. To request a room, contact Keith Rucker at 361-935-3515 or Lisa Griffin at 361-935-1451, according to the release.
