Homelessness has been a tough situation at hand in Victoria.
"I can tell you, after we get this thing built, we're going to need help with volunteers", Stafford said. "We're going to need lots of community support to help us get this thing not just up and running, but keep it running as well."
There was 177 people in the city without a home in January and numbers are increasing, according to Ginny Stafford of Midcoast Family Services.
Midcoast Family Services is looking to impact homelessness in the city by building a new day center.
The group was recently awarded a $200,000 grant from the city to help build the new facility.
The facilities' designs have been approved and the construction should begin by October 1st, ending in nine months, according to Stafford.
The new day center will be located behind the Midcoast Thrift Store
Although efforts are taking place to help the situation at hand, it still not enough for