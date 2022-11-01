Takeoff, a member of rap group Migos alongside Quavo and Offset, was killed during an early-morning shooting outside a Houston bowling alley on Tuesday, according to reports. He was 28.
Police and emergency officials with the Houston Fire Department responded to 810 Billiards & Bowling around 2:30 a.m., law enforcement sources told TMZ. When they arrived on the scene, they discovered Takeoff, whose real name is Kirshnik Khari Ball, suffering a gunshot wound to either the head or neck. He was pronounced dead a short time later.
Houston police confirmed an investigation into the violence was underway, but declined to name the person killed pending family notification.
Witnesses told TMZ that Quavo and Takeoff were playing dice at the Houston hotspot when an altercation broke out that quickly escalated to violence. Another two people were reportedly shot and hospitalized, though their conditions were not clear.
Quavo was not wounded in the gunfire.
Police told KHOU that about 40 to 50 people were at 810 Billiard and Bowling for a private party when the shooting occurred.
Just hours before the gunfire, Takeoff shared a selfie on social media outside the Houston bowling alley. Quavo earlier in the night also posted video on Instagram featuring Jas Prince, saying they were celebrating his birthday.
Takeoff started rapping with Quavo and Offset — his uncle and cousin, respectively — in 2008. They dropped their first major hit under the Migos name, “Versace,” in 2013 and have gone on to have several hits, including “Bad and Boujee,” which topped the Billboard Hot 100 in 2016. The group is also well known for “MotorSport,” “Stir Fry” and “Walk It Talk It.”
The group’s albums, “Culture” and “Culture II,” also achieved platinum status and each claimed the No. 1 spot on the Billboard 200 albums chart.
More recently, Takeoff and Quavo released “Unc & Phew” as a duo, without Offset. On Monday, they dropped the music video for new song “Messy,” which currently boasts more than 355,000 views.
