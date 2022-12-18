ISLAMABAD — Islamist militants stormed a prison in northwestern Pakistan on Sunday and took hostages as they sought safe air passage to Afghanistan.
The terrorists stormed a prison run by the counterterrorism department (CTD) in the Bannu district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province that borders Afghanistan.
The militants, whose affiliation is not yet known, shared a video with the media and said they had freed around 35 militants from the jail and had taken around 10 security officials hostage.
At least three militants can be seen in the two-minute video, in which they demand the government provide “safe air travel to Afghanistan.”
A military operation to deal with the hostage situation was underway, according to the district police.
Muhammad Ali Saif, spokesperson for the provincial government, said the situation at the CTD facility was under control.
“Some of the accused in the station were in custody on suspicion of terrorism. The accused tried to snatch weapons from the security personnel present in the station. The situation is under complete control, the security forces have surrounded the area,” Saif said on Twitter.
Hashtag #Bannu was trending on Twitter in Pakistan and residents of the region told a different story, disputing the government’s claim.
The latest incident took place hours after four policemen were killed in an overnight attack by the militants in Lakki Marwat district of the province.
There has been a surge in attacks on security forces since the Pakistani Taliban or Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) pulled out of peace talks with Islamabad last month.
The interim government of Afghanistan had brokered the negotiations.
