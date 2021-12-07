Supply chain snags. Sold-out merchandise. Empty shelves. Hefty shipping fees. Inflation. There are plenty of complications working against you this holiday shopping season.
And despite warnings to shop early because of pandemic-related delays, some of us didn’t prioritize holiday shopping in October and November.
But all hope isn’t lost. Here’s what to do if you still have gifts left to purchase this month.
WATCH FOR RESTOCKS
Keep checking back with retailers — both online and in stores — over the next few weeks, and you could be pleasantly surprised.
“Typically retailers get multiple deliveries in throughout a holiday season, so even if something is sold out earlier in the season, there’s always a chance that it could come back in stock in December,” says Katherine Cullen , senior director of industry and consumer insights for the National Retail Federation.
And remember all of those deliveries that were supposed to arrive weeks ago? Well, they may finally make their way onto U.S. soil — and onto store shelves in the weeks ahead.
“With some of these delays that are impacting retailers at ports, we need to consider those holiday shipments they’ve scheduled for November. Maybe they’ll be coming in December,” Cullen says.
Besides physically visiting stores or manually checking websites for product availability, you can also let technology do the work for you. On many retail sites, you can enter your email address and sign up to be notified when a particular item comes back in stock .
CHECK DELIVERY DEADLINES
Once you find something you want to buy, make sure you’ll get it in time for holiday gatherings. If you’re unsure if something will arrive when you need it, Cullen recommends checking a retailer’s website and social media accounts, or calling your local store.
Cullen says retailers typically advertise order-by deadlines on their websites. These are the last days to order if you want your online purchases to come by Christmas. If you pass the deadline, you may have to pay extra for expedited shipping. Or, you could miss Christmas delivery altogether.
The United States Postal Service has already announced its holiday shipping deadlines. Dec. 15 is the cutoff for retail ground shipping in the contiguous U.S. for delivery before Christmas. You can expect major retailers to advertise a similar date.
Sometimes, specific products are backordered or have shipping estimates that differ from the overall website. Always pay attention to notes about the product as well as the estimated delivery date when you’re navigating the online checkout process.
And remember all of those deliveries that were supposed to arrive weeks ago? Well, they may finally make their way onto U.S. soil — and onto store shelves in the weeks ahead.
“With some of these delays that are impacting retailers at ports, we need to consider those holiday shipments they’ve scheduled for November. Maybe they’ll be coming in December,” Cullen says.
Besides physically visiting stores or manually checking websites for product availability, you can also let technology do the work for you. On many retail sites, you can enter your email address and sign up to be notified when a particular item comes back in stock .
CHECK DELIVERY DEADLINES
Once you find something you want to buy, make sure you’ll get it in time for holiday gatherings. If you’re unsure if something will arrive when you need it, Cullen recommends checking a retailer’s website and social media accounts, or calling your local store.
The United States Postal Service has already announced its holiday shipping deadlines. Dec. 15 is the cutoff for retail ground shipping in the contiguous U.S. for delivery before Christmas. You can expect major retailers to advertise a similar date.
Sometimes, specific products are backordered or have shipping estimates that differ from the overall website. Always pay attention to notes about the product as well as the estimated delivery date when you’re navigating the online checkout process.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.