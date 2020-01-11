The Victoria Community Center hosted the Monster Truck Wars show Saturday for a second year in a row.
The group hosted two shows throughout the day and featured several acclaimed monster trucks, go-karts and several other types of vehicles. Each show started off with a truck race, wheelie competition and ended with a free-style competition.
The show also featured Rockport native Alex Bardin, who is currently on tour with the group and was the 2019 Point break champion of Monster Truck Wars. One of his favorite parts of monster trucking is the fans, Bardin said.
“My parents took me to a Monster Jam show in the Astrodome,” Bardin said. “When I heard 60,000 people cheering for the Grave Digger, I knew it was something I wanted to do.”
Bardin joined the group about three years ago. When he first started, he did small jobs like steam-cleaning tires and eventually started driving El Oso Loco, one of four trucks that perform during the show. Bardin does not care about winning any of the competitions. “I don’t want to be the guy who wins every show,” Bardin said. “I want to be the guy fans love.”
Monster Truck Wars tour in smaller towns throughout the United States where people do not usually get the opportunity to see these trucks. Their shows typically average about 2,000 people.
“We like to do smaller markets because we want to bring monster trucks to smaller crowds,” Bardin said. “For some, it is the first time they have seen a monster truck.”
