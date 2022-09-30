Crossroads counties are included in a statewide plan to use federal money to build more electric vehicle charging stations.
Texas plans to construct hundreds of EV charging stations in the next five years. After spending the first year building charging stations along interstate highways, the Texas Department of Transportation plans to introduce new chargers in Victoria, Calhoun, Jackson and Refugio counties.
According to Google Maps, there are five public EV charging stations in Victoria, two of which are for Tesla vehicles only. There is one station in Port Lavaca, another in Cuero and a station in Ganado exclusively for Teslas.
TxDOT's Electric Vehicle Charging Station Plan identified rural counties and cities not included in the first round as the focus of year two.
"Installing DC Fast Charge stations at county seats with a power rating of 150kW and minimum four ports will fill gaps across rural Texas for off-interstate travelers and enable local farm and work trucks to access the charging network," the transportation department's plan stated.
TxDOT said it would accomplish its goal with the help of "multiple vendors" and "ensure rural and urban areas are represented and progress at an equal rate."
A charging station in DeWitt County may be added in the third year of the plan and ports in Goliad and Lavaca counties could come in year four.