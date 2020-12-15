A growing number of Texas Republicans are moving toward the reality that in a little over a month, former Vice President Joe Biden will become president of the United States. But a large number of GOP members of the Texas delegation still have not acknowledged Biden’s victory.
Upon Biden securing 306 electoral votes during Monday’s meeting of the Electoral College, The Texas Tribune polled all Texans in Congress with the question: “With a majority of the Electoral College voting for Biden today, do you accept Joe Biden as the president-elect?”
As expected, all Democrats who responded were emphatic that he is the president-elect. Some Republicans continued to question the legitimacy of the election, while others — including the likes of U.S. Rep. Dan Crenshaw, a rising GOP star from Houston — simply stated that Biden would become the 46th president.
Until the Monday ceremonial vote, many Republicans resisted the idea of a Biden victory. More than a dozen Texas Republicans joined a last-ditch lawsuit filed by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton seeking to overturn the results: U.S. Reps. Jodey Arrington, Brian Babin, Kevin Brady, Michael Burgess, Michael Cloud, Mike Conaway, Bill Flores, Louie Gohmert, Lance Gooden, Kenny Marchant, Randy Weber, Roger Williams, Ron Wright and Crenshaw. U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, also supported the suit, saying he’d argue it before the U.S. Supreme Court before the the high court rejected it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.