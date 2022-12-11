DOHA, Qatar — Morocco’s fairy-tale run in Qatar reached historic dimensions on Saturday when they became the first African team to reach a World Cup semifinal with a 1-0 triumph over Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal.
Youssef En-Nesyri headed the historic goal in the 42nd minute when he beat Portugal goalkeeper Diogo Costa on a cross from Yahya Attiat-Allah.
Morocco continues on Wednesday when they face titleholders France, who beat England in the late game, 2-1.
Ronaldo was again not in the starting lineup but came on in the 51st minute for his 196th cap, which equaled the world record held by Kuwait’s Bader Al-Mutawa.
However, he was unable to force a turnaround for Portugal and left the pitch in tears.
Bruno Fernandes was denied by the crossbar before halftime, and Morocco also held on after their substitute Walid Cheddira was sent off for a second bookable offense early in eight minutes of stoppage time.
The largely Moroccan crowd at Al Thumama Stadium and the team erupted in joy after the Atlas Lions ended Africa’s quarterfinal jinx in a fourth attempt, after Cameroon in 1990, Senegal in 2002 and Ghana in 2010 had all gone out in the last eight.
“It is an unbelievable feeling. No one thought we could do it. I said last week that we wanted to end the curse,” Morocco’s Abdelhamid Sabiri told German broadcasters ZDF.
Coach Walid Regragui said: “Africa is back on the map of football today. We had the mentality. We knew we could make history for Africa.
“We had the right attitude for our people, for us, for Africa. It is always difficult for us African coaches. You don’t think we can handle such teams tactically.”
Portugal coach Fernando Santos said: “We had difficulties in the first half, it took us a long time to get into the game. The players had the will but we couldn’t play to our strengths, even though we had scoring chances.”
“We are taking it one match at a time. We want to win every game,” Sabiri said.
Morocco have only let in one goal in their five games in Qatar, an own goal from Nayef Aguerd in the group game against Canada, while keeping 2018 runners-up Croatia, long-time world ranking leaders Belgium, 2010 champions Spain and now Euro 2016 winners Portugal scoreless.
Santos chose youngster Gonçalo Ramos over the 37-year-old Ronaldo, just like in the 6-1 rout of Switzerland in the round of 16 where Ramos had scored a hat trick. The only change was Ruben Neves replacing William Carvalho in midfield.
Regragui had to replace injured key defenders Noussair Mazraoui and Aguerd, with Attiyat-Allah fielded.
Portugal had an early chance on João Felix’ diving header which was denied by goalkeeper Yassine Bounou, who had famously saved two Spanish penalties in Morocco’s round of 16 shootout win.
Atletico Madrid’s Felix remained the main threat and his attempt later from distance took a wicked deflection off Jawad El Yamiq and went inches over.
At the other end, En-Nesyri headed high from a promising position, Chelsea’s Hakim Ziyech shot well wide from a distance, and Selim Amallah was also off target when he should have done better.
That showed the Moroccans would not rely solely on their firm defense, and they were awarded in the 42nd minute when En-Nesyri rose high in the air to beat Costa to Attiat-Allah’s cross and head it in for a 1-0 lead.
Portugal almost drew level before halftime however when Fernandes surprised Bounou from a right angle, but his effort hit the crossbar.
Costa kept a dangerous free-kick cross out with plenty of traffic in front of him, and Ronaldo then came on in the 51st minute to join Ramos up front in search of the equalizer.
Ramos incredibly headed wide in the 57th minute completely unmarked before being taken off 10 minutes later, while Fernandes shot just over the crossbar.
Morocco hardly came out of their half, but Bounou tipped Felix’ 82nd-minute drive over the bar and was also on his guard against Ronaldo.
Cheddira was then sent off over second yellow card, but Zakaria Aboukhlal should have clinched victory on the only late counter, which almost backfired when Portugal got one last chance from Pepe that went wide.
“It’s really unbelievable, I’m so proud. It’s like a dream, unbelievable we’re in the semifinal,” Morocco midfielder Sofyan Amrabat said.
“We deserve this, 1000%. How we fight, how we play, with our heart for our country, for the people — it’s unbelievable.
———
©2022 dpa GmbH. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.