Victoria, TX (77901)

Today

Scattered clouds with the possibility of an isolated thunderstorm developing late. Low around 75F. E winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

Scattered clouds with the possibility of an isolated thunderstorm developing late. Low around 75F. E winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph. Chance of rain 30%.