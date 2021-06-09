Hello readers and movie goers! To say the I am excited to be at the movie theater again is an I understatement. I may be over doing it again but I have waited so long for movies. I am not a fan of apps, I like the big screen. Be sure that when you look up a movie that you check if it is in theaters or HBO max or Netflix. With that being said, let's talk about some movies.
Some movies that I checked out are Cruella and Spirit.
Spirit is a great movie for kids but may seem a bit slow for adults. It was very cute and followed the same story of the original Spirit movie from back in the day. It is funny how the horse never says a word and there is no narrator; but thru facial expressions you sense the horse is talking. This movie also has a strong show of girl power but as your own person. You dont see the girls conforming to a certain expected stereo type, instead they are strong in their own way. This by far is a cute movie.
Cruella
Before I agreed to watch this movie I had to convince myself to give Disney another chance. It is no lie that I am not a fan of ANY of the new Disney cartoon to human movies. However I was willing to give this one a try. Let me tell you, I was NOT disappointed. Disney finally got it right. The story was good, the effects were good, and the actors were great! A great job overall! I highly encourage you to catch this one.
Well movie goers, I will not advise on renters because its time to go see a movie in the theater. Lets build up the economy one movie at a time!
CU@themovies
