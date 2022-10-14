Chinese martial arts school in Victoria keeps traditions alive

Tucked away from North Navarro Street sits a white modestly-sized warehouse. It doesn’t store farming supplies or personal goods. But it’s a building that is alive with living, breathing history of prospective kung fu masters in Victoria.
Adorning the wall inside are golden Chinese lettering reading “Zhong Hua Wushu Xuexiaom,” which translates to “Chinese martial arts school.”
The Zhongua School of Chinese Martial Arts, 104 Circle St., has been owned by Michael Thomas since 1990. The school takes in students with ages ranging from small children to adults.
Standing in front of his students, who range from kids to adults, Michael Thomas begins his evening class with a full-body stretch to warm up the body. Despite his expertise, he doesn’t consider himself a “Sifu,” a Cantonese term that translates to “master.”
“People will translate it as being ‘master,’ but it’s not a really good translation of it,” Thomas said. “In old times, people spent more time involved in the school. There were a lot of times the teacher took the place of the father in a way.”
And so, Thomas has settled on a title he deems proper for himself — instructor.
The school typically doesn’t advertise, but, rather, is content to be known as a local secret, Thomas said.
“We don’t try to get a lot of students, and the reason is a lot of schools, they’re just trying to get students,” Thomas said. “The purpose of the kung fu school is to make future teachers, not to have as many students as you can.”
Thomas observes from a safe distance while he guides students through dueling with a broadsword and spear. The 54-year-old reflected on how it all started when he brought the martial arts school to Victoria, with a vision to spread Chinese martial arts and to teach it the way it was traditionally taught.
Born in Dallas and raised in Houston before moving to Victoria as a teenager, Thomas’ interest in martial arts took off when he was 9 years old watching his older brother practice tae kwon do. Due to his parent’s job, Thomas said he relocated frequently as a child but always practiced various forms of martial arts wherever he went. Growing up, Thomas said he spent hours in different martial arts schools, making close friends and learning to speak fluent Chinese through his friends.
Eventually, Thomas made his first trip to China in 2004 when he was in his 30s.
“So I go out to Hong Kong and I’m going around everywhere looking for a kung fu school and there’s nothing in the phone book,” Thomas said. “You can’t find a kung fu school in a Hong Kong phone book because it’s all word of mouth.”
And so Thomas began to dig and explore around the streets of Hong Kong, eventually stumbling upon a kung fu school inside of a mall that specializes in Hung Ga, a southern Chinese martial arts style.
Thomas began to lay down his roots in China.
Taking some of what he learned, some of the martial arts styles that the school teaches are Choy Li Fut, Wing Chun and Southern White Crane style.
Wing Chu is a concept-based Chinese art form that focuses on close-quarters defense and utilizes the opponent’s strength to turns it against them. The fighting style was popularized by grandmaster Ip Man, who was the teacher of Bruce Lee.
Southern White Crane style is associated with long range attacks and also close hand-to-hand combat, the actions resembles a bird’s pecking by the fighter.
Choy Li Fut is a fighting style that has characteristics of southern styles intertwined with northern styles, Thomas said. In northern styles, people weren’t as muscular but had better kicks. In the south, there was more rice cultivation because of the way the rivers went down, lending itself to more farmers, Thomas said.
“Farm work makes people strong, herding sheep doesn’t. So people in the south, they had more strength from doing the farm work so you’re seeing more stronger upper body type,” Thomas said. “In the south, they relied more on kicking techniques.”
The developer of Choy Li Fut, Chan Heung, had three teachers: two from the south and one from the north, so that is why the style intertwined two styles, Thomas said.
But without a doubt, to the students, weapons training proved to be the most exhilarating, with an assembly of traditional Chinese martial arts weapons that seems to come straight out of a movie scene. Broadswords, spears, halberds, spiked clubs and some that don’t even resemble traditional weapons at all. The collection consists of old military weapons and most surprisingly, simple farm tools.
“People in the government were allowed to have, of course, military weapons but the average people couldn’t,” Thomas said. “So if you had an uprising, you don’t want the public to be able to have the same weapons in the military so they used their farm tools.”
Nevertheless, through all the fun exercises and training with the weapons, Thomas’ ethos for his school remains the same since it first opened — maintaining traditions and to share his love with the curious.
“What we’re doing is trying to keep this part of Chinese culture alive and these days people aren’t interested in old-styled training anymore,” Thomas said. “Everybody wants something fast. Everybody wants the buffet. Everybody wants overnight deliveries and stuff, so this is really trying to keep the old, alive.”